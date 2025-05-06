WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Upcoming

Kinoshita Group Japan Open

OSAKA • JAPAN

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 374 Days
Oct 19 - Oct 25, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Japan Open

The Kinoshita Group Japan Open, also known as the Japan Women’s Open, is a WTA 250 event played on outdoor hard courts in Osaka, Japan. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at Utsubo Tennis Center, which holds 5,000 fans in its main stadium court. The Kinoshita Group Japan Open became a women's-only event for the first time in 2009. After a three-year hiatus, the event returned in 2023 at the WTA 250 level.

Read More Read Less
Duration October 19 - October 25, 2026
Location OSAKA, JAPAN
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
Tournament News
mirra andreeva ningbo 2025

Anisimova, Andreeva, Pegula headline Ningbo Open field; Osaka to play Japan Open

2m read
3w ago
Match Reaction

Lamens wins all-qualifier final in Osaka to capture first WTA title

1m read
11mo ago
Suzan Lamens Osaka 2024
Player Feature

Emerging talents Ito and Saito showcase Japan’s bright future in Osaka

2m read
11mo ago
Sara Saito, Osaka 2024
Player Feature

Inspired by Hsieh, Aoi Ito takes her 'unique game' into Osaka semifinals

2m read
11mo ago
Aoi Ito, Osaka 2024