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Upper Austria Ladies Linz
The evolution of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open cannot be understated. Beginning in 1987, this tournament has stepped up its level of competition every year, leading to its introduction as a WTA 500 event in 2024. With upgrades in prestige occurring regularly, the Linz Open consistently attracts the brightest stars in women’s tennis to step up and compete.
From the inaugural champion Barbara Paulus in 1987, to recent winners like Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jelena Ostapenko, these indoor hardcourts have proven themselves to be grand stages where the sport’s top athletes can perform. When playing so close to the Danube River, whose game will flow toward greatness?
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Level
Duration April 5 - April 11, 2027
Location LINZ, AUT
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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Week in review: Andreeva takes Linz, Austria's resurgence and a U.S. stunner
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After mid-match recalibration, Andreeva holds off Potapova to win Linz
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Andreeva outlasts Cirstea in three sets; to face Ruse in Linz semifinals
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