Who has the advantage in Linz? Andreeva, Potapova to decide Sunday's title

Top seed Andreeva and Potapova are set to clash in Upper Austria Ladies Linz final after both secured straight-set wins in the semifinals. Andreeva aims for her second title of the season while Potapova eyes her first WTA 500 title.

Top seed Mirra Andreeva will face Anastasia Potapova in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz after both players recorded comfortable straight-set victories Saturday. This will be the fourth career meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Andreeva reaches second final of season

In the first semifinal, Andreeva overcame a tense opening set against unseeded Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who was competing in her first WTA 500 semifinal. After dropping an early break, Ruse broke twice in succession to lead 4-2. From there, Andreeva won four consecutive games to take the set 6-4.

The second set was more routine, with Andreeva dropping just one game to complete a 6-4, 6-1 win in 1 hour, 31 minutes and advance to her sixth WTA Tour singles final. She also improved to 2-0 in head-to-head meetings against Ruse.

The final is set! 🤩



Who do you think is taking home the title? 🏆@MercedesBenz | #WTALinz pic.twitter.com/TuFAJ7XJ3X — wta (@WTA) April 11, 2026

Potapova returns to Linz final three years after title run

In the second semifinal, Potapova, who won the title on her tournament debut in 2023, took an early double-break lead to go up 4-1 against qualifier Donna Vekic. Although Vekic pulled one break back and created chances to level, Potapova held on to take the first set 6-4.

Potapova then built a 4-0 lead in the second set and cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 1 hour, 19 minutes. It marked her first win over Vekic in three meetings.

The win makes her the first Austrian to reach the Linz final since the tournament joined the WTA Tour calendar in 1991. She was not representing Austria when she won the title in 2023. Potapova also advanced to her first WTA 500 final and the seventh singles final of her career.

Fourth career meeting between Andreeva and Potapova

Andreeva, ranked No. 10 in the world, has a chance to improve to 9-0 this season against players ranked outside the top 50 when she faces the No. 97-ranked Potapova in the final.

Andreeva, who won the Adelaide title in January, will be chasing her second title of the season and fifth overall. Potapova, a three-time WTA singles champion but seeking her first in 2026, won their first meeting in Monastir in 2022, but Andreeva has won their past two encounters — at Wimbledon in 2023 and the US Open in 2025.