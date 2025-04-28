WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 806 - Toronto
Upcoming

National Bank Open presented by Rogers

TORONTO • CANADA

Official Website
WTA 1000

Hard

Tournament Starts in 296 Days
Aug 2 - Aug 13, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Canadian Open

Omnium Banque Nationale is one of the world’s oldest tennis tournaments and is a WTA 1000 event played on outdoor hard courts. 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams compete in either Toronto or Montreal, as the two cities alternate hosting years. Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium holds 12,500 tennis fans, while Montreal’s IGA Stadium holds 11,500. The sports biggest stars play to earn 1,000 points in the PIF WTA Rankings.

Read More Read Less
Duration August 2 - August 13, 2026
Location TORONTO, CANADA
Total $ Commitment $7,433,076
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
Match Reaction
Victoria Mboko

Mboko completes dream week with win over Osaka in Montreal

3m read
2mo ago
previews

Mboko vs. Osaka: What you need to know about the 2025 Montreal final

5m read
2mo ago
Mboko and Osaka
previews

Osaka or Mboko? Who has the edge in the Montreal final?

4m read
2mo ago
Naomi Osaka, 2025 Montreal SF (Getty)
Match Reaction

Oh, Canada! Mboko's magical run continues into Montreal final

3m read
2mo ago
Victoria_Mboko_-_National_Bank_Open_2025_-_Day_9-DSC_4848