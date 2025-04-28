Stories
Canadian Open
Omnium Banque Nationale is one of the world’s oldest tennis tournaments and is a WTA 1000 event played on outdoor hard courts. 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams compete in either Toronto or Montreal, as the two cities alternate hosting years. Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium holds 12,500 tennis fans, while Montreal’s IGA Stadium holds 11,500. The sports biggest stars play to earn 1,000 points in the PIF WTA Rankings.
Duration August 2 - August 13, 2026
Location TORONTO, CANADA
Total $ Commitment $7,433,076
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Match Reaction
Mboko completes dream week with win over Osaka in Montreal
3m read
2mo ago
previews
Mboko vs. Osaka: What you need to know about the 2025 Montreal final
5m read
2mo ago
previews
Osaka or Mboko? Who has the edge in the Montreal final?
4m read
2mo ago
Match Reaction
Oh, Canada! Mboko's magical run continues into Montreal final
3m read
2mo ago