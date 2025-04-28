WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
WTA Finals Riyadh

RIYADH • SAUDI ARABIA

Finals

Hard

Tournament Starts in 393 Days
Nov 7 - Nov 14, 2026
WTA Finals

The crown jewel of women’s tennis takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! The WTA Finals Riyadh is the pinnacle of the sport, with eight singles players and doubles teams that have qualified in the PIF WTA Race to the Finals competing for tennis’ ultimate prize. Matches are played in a round-robin format between two groups of four, with the top two players or teams from each group moving on to the knockout stage. WTA Finals Riyadh is contested on indoor hard courts at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, a world-class venue created specifically to host the WTA’s season-ending spectacle.

The WTA Finals has showcased the best athletes in women’s tennis for over 50 years. They have spanned the globe – from the first-ever WTA Finals in Boca Raton, to New York City, Istanbul, Singapore, and more of the world’s biggest cities.

Who will be crowned WTA Finals Riyadh champion? Which singles star will raise the Billie Jean King Trophy? Which doubles team will earn the Martina Navratilova Trophy? We’ll all witness history being made in Riyadh.

Duration November 7 - November 14, 2026
Location RIYADH, SAUDIARABIA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Player Feature
Amanda Anisimova

Gauff, Keys and Anisimova: Three American stories intersecting at the WTA Finals

5m read
6d ago
Press Releases

Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys qualify for WTA Finals Riyadh

2m read
6d ago
Anisimova qualifies
Press Releases

Defending champion Gauff qualifies for WTA Finals; Andreeva and Shnaider clinch doubles spot

2m read
1w ago
Coco Gauff
Press Releases

Kudermetova and Mertens secure doubles qualification for WTA Finals Riyadh

1m read
2w ago
Kudermetova and Mertens