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Copa Colsanitas Colsubsidio

BOGOTA • COL

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WTA 250

Clay

Starts in 172 Days
Mar 29 - Apr 4, 2027

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Copa Colsanitas Zurich presentado por VISA

Colombia not only hosts the Copa Colsanitas Zurich, Colombian tennis stars also come to play. Although the inaugural tournament’s singles winner was Argentinian Paola Suarez in 1998, Colombians have won this event’s title multiple times as pride of country has become a motivating factor – look no further than four-time champion Fabiola Zuluaga, as well as three-time champion Camila Osorio, who won the title the past two years.

Played on outdoor clay courts at the beautiful Country Club de Bogota, this WTA 250 tournament has been played for over 25 years with singles competitors and doubles teams looking to put on a show in the theater capital of the world.

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Level WTA 250
Duration March 29 - April 4, 2027
Location BOGOTA, COL
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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