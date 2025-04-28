Australian Open

The Australian Open is a Grand Slam tournament held live from Melbourne for two weeks in January, finishing on Australia Day. Founded in 1905, women have been competing in the Aussie Open since 1922. Singles players compete to see who takes home the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at what is lovingly referred to as the “Happy Slam”. The event also holds both doubles and mixed doubles categories to compete in. Originally a grass-court event, the Australian Open has taken place on hard courts at Melbourne Park since 1988. Margaret Court currently holds the record for most singles titles at the event (11), and Thelma Coyne Long has the record for the event’s most doubles titles (12). Earned over a 14-year span, Margaret Court holds the most all-time Australian Open championships (singles, doubles & mixed doubles) with 23.