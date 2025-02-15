Completed

For over 20 years, the Qatar Open has been a showcase of the brightest stars in women’s tennis. This outdoor, hard-court tournament has a list of legendary champions both past and present. From Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova, and Victoria Azarekna, to Aryna Sabalenka, Demi Schurrs, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Iga Swiatek – this WTA 1000 event has represented the pinnacle of tennis stardom since its debut in 2001. The Qatar Open has been hosted at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha since 2008.

Level WTA 1000
Duration February 9 - February 15, 2025
Location DOHA ,QATAR
Total $ Commitment $3,654,963
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 56
Doubles Draw 28

Amanda Anisimova

Rankings Watch: Anisimova makes Top 20 debut, Ostapenko back in Top 30

3m read
2mo ago
Player Feature

Champions Corner: After years of setbacks, Anisimova finds her moment

6m read
2mo ago
Amanda Anisimova, Doha 2025
Match Reaction

Anisimova triumphs in Doha, captures first WTA 1000 title of career

3m read
2mo ago
Anisimova - 2025 Doha final
Match Reaction

Errani/Paolini win Doha for third WTA 1000 title together

2m read
2mo ago
Jasmine_Paolini_Sara_Errani_-_Qatar_TotalEnergies_Open_2025_-_Day_6-DSC_3771