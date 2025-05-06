WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
Authors

Cole Bambini Author Headshot

Cole Bambini

 		Digital Content Editor Cole joined the WTA Editorial team in October 2025 and supports the content plan through feature writing, SEO storytelling and tournament coverage.
Greg Garber Author Headshot

Greg Garber

 		Senior Writer Greg brings more than four decades of reporting experience to the WTA, a role he's held since 2021, after spending 27 years at ESPN.
Brad Kallet Authord Headshot

Brad Kallet

 		Creative Content Producer Brad has 15 years of experience as a journalist and editor, having written for Tennis.com, Tennis Magazine, MLB.com and other major outlets, and is also an accomplished screenwriter.
Alex Macpherson Author Headshot

Alex Macpherson

 		Web Editor Alex Macpherson is a Web Editor at the WTA, producing features, interviews and match coverage with a particular eye for unearthing the player narratives and emerging talents that define women's tennis.
Noah Poser Author Headshot

Noah Poser

 		Freelance Reporter Noah is a Chicago-based freelance reporter with eight years of experience covering professional, collegiate and high school sports, with a growing focus on tennis.
Haresh Author Headshot

Haresh Ramchandani

 		Contributor Haresh writes for the WTA Tour website and multiple international tennis platforms, focusing on match coverage, features and tour storytelling.

