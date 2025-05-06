|Author
|Role
|Bio
|
Cole Bambini
|Digital Content Editor
|Cole joined the WTA Editorial team in October 2025 and supports the content plan through feature writing, SEO storytelling and tournament coverage.
|
Greg Garber
|Senior Writer
|Greg brings more than four decades of reporting experience to the WTA, a role he's held since 2021, after spending 27 years at ESPN.
|
Brad Kallet
|Creative Content Producer
|Brad has 15 years of experience as a journalist and editor, having written for Tennis.com, Tennis Magazine, MLB.com and other major outlets, and is also an accomplished screenwriter.
|
Alex Macpherson
|Web Editor
|Alex Macpherson is a Web Editor at the WTA, producing features, interviews and match coverage with a particular eye for unearthing the player narratives and emerging talents that define women's tennis.
|
Noah Poser
|Freelance Reporter
|Noah is a Chicago-based freelance reporter with eight years of experience covering professional, collegiate and high school sports, with a growing focus on tennis.
|
Haresh Ramchandani
|Contributor
|Haresh writes for the WTA Tour website and multiple international tennis platforms, focusing on match coverage, features and tour storytelling.
