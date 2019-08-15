VISION
The Hologic WTA Women's Health Taskforce will lead a new recognized standard and robust global initiative supporting healthy and sustainable lifecycles for female athletes and women at large, while showcasing the journey of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
IMPACT
This new and unparalleled initiative will mutually benefit WTA athletes and active women worldwide, delivering new pathways to healthier lives through education, expanded care, and further research and policy standards across all contributing domains.