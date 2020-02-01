14-year-old Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva became the first player from Andorra to win a Grand Slam after her victory at the Australian Open.

MELBOURNE, Australia - No.9 seed Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, a 14-year-old from Andorra, has become her country’s first Grand Slam champion after capturing the 2020 Australian Open junior girls singles title.

She had to come back from a set down to defeat Weronika Baszak from Poland, completing the turnaround to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 after a hard-fought two hours and four minutes on court.

“I actually never thought that I would be here so I’m very happy right now,” she said during the trophy ceremony.

Born in Andorra and based at her father’s tennis academy in Barcelona, Jimenez Kasintseva was the youngest player in the draw and making her Grand Slam debut.

The lefty had to save three match points in her third-round clash against Melania Delai of Italy, winning 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(7), and had to come back from a set down in her quarterfinal against American Robin Montgomery, the No.2 seed, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 en route to the title.

"It was a very tough tournament, I actually didn't think that I would win," Jimenez Kasintseva said.

“I guess I fought a lot for it. I was about to lose in some matches, and I just kept fighting.”