No court? No problem! Simona Halep and her family are in quarantine - but the former World No.1 is getting some practice in thanks to her brother and an unusual set-up.

Halep and big brother Nicolae featured on Romanian personality Smiley's YouTube channel - playing a match indoors on a makeshift court.

The two-time Grand Slam champion may not have had a proper net at her home in Romania but she managed to pull off some trick shots, with a couple of tweeners on display.

It is a long way from the Centre Court at Wimbledon where she triumphed in 2019 yet, in the video, Simona still displays her trademark competitive spirit - as well as having fun.