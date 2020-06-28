30 years after from her ninth and final singles title at Wimbledon, Chris Evert looks back on Martina Navratilova's history-making 1990 run.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Martina Navratilova's ninth and final Wimbledon singles title, friend and longtime rival Chris Evert took a look back at her legendary run on British lawns.

The short film is the second such retrospective created by the tournament this summer as a part of Wimbledon Recreated, which is celebrating historic moments from the All-England Club following the 2020 tournament's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Serena Williams narrated sister Venus' run to the 2000 crown, which marked her first Grand Slam title.

In the storied rivalry between these two legendary Americans, Navratilova beat Evert to win five of her nine singles titles on the British lawns, and the film begins with the first of those in 1978.

"No one in history has ruled Wimbledon like Martina," Evert begins, "Trust me, I should know."

The film revisits the match from Evert's perspective, where she won the first set but ultimately fell in a 2–6, 6–4, 7–5 final that gave Navratilova her first Grand Slam title.

"She was still searching for her first major title, but it was already our 26th career meeting," Evert said. "I got off to a better start but I could feel Martina growing in confidence.

"She didn't back down... and little did we know, she was just getting started."

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova embrace after the 1978 Wimbledon final. Photo by Getty Images

Progressing along in history, Evert later revisits the 1985 final, which was again won by Navratilova over her from a set down for her seventh crown, and the 1987 final, where she beat Stefanie Graf for an eighth title.

Offering insight from the German legend as well, this victory tied Navratilova with Helen Wills Moody for the most Wimbledon singles titles all-time.

"When we met in the final in 1985, Martina's Wimbledon CV had ballooned. She was a five-time champion and her grass game was near perfection. You could say, at this point, that Martina felt invincible at Wimbledon," Evert continued.

"I won the first set, but again, she dug in, and it's another characteristic that made her so great. Now with seven singles titles in her pocket, the talk around Martina was about the record books, and matching Helen Wills Moody's remarkable eight.

"By 1987, a new guard was arriving. Graf was on a 39-match winning streak, and Martina had not won a tournament all season heading into Wimbledon... With six in a row and history made, Martina wasn't done yet."

Martina Navratilova with the 1987 Wimbledon trophy. Photo by Getty Images

While quest for history was put on hold for the next two years by Graf, who scored victory over Navratilova in the final in 1988 and 1989, but was upset by No.5 seed Zina Garrison in the final four in 1990.

Ultimately, Navratilova would beat Garrison, 6-4, 6-1, to win her ninth Wimbledon crown and 18th and final Grand Slam title that year, with Evert watching on from the commentary booth on Centre Court.

"I'd retired the year prior, and was watching on as Martina made her way through the draw," Evert said. "She was on the precipice of history, and I couldn't help but let my mind wander to '78, to her six in a row in the mid-80s, and to her greatness.

"Her game was tailor-made for the grass, and the Wimbledon queen for a record ninth time, reclaimed her crown. No one, before or since, has matched Martina's dominance at Wimbledon. My rival, my friend."

Watch the full video from the Wimbledon YouTube channel below!