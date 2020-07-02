Serena Williams and daughter Olympia have caused a stir on the social networks this week, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion showing that poise runs in the family.

Serena posted a series of images and a video on Instagram of the pair on court – and Olympia, who will only turn three in September, already looks the part.

Naturally, the images were quick to spread, with Alexis Ohanian, Serena’s husband and the father of Olympia, highlighting his favorite caption for the pair.

Daria Gavrilova and Chanda Rubin were among the others to comment on the images.

With a return to competitive tennis looming in August, players around the world have been stepping up their preparations to play once more.

Simona Halep is among those back out on court, showing off her talent with her left hand.

Garbiñe Muguruza, meanwhile, has been drilling with three-time men’s Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka – and she seems to have enjoyed the experience.

CoCo Vandeweghe and Elise Mertens are among the other players working hard to return to the Tour in top shape.

Naturally, there has also been reminiscing about the absence of Wimbledon, which is set to be the only major not played at all this year due to the coronavirus crisis. Madison Keys and Billie Jean King have led the tributes.

But with no action currently, it’s not been all work for the women’s game’s top stars. Naomi Osaka, for example, has offered her services as a film critic.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina has appeared on the cover of Ukraine’s Forbes magazine, while Johanna Konta has been in the kitchen, Eugenie Bouchard has celebrated Canada Day and former WTA World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki has landed a big fish.

Watch now: Tennis United Episode 13

Tennis United