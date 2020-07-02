Serena Williams and daughter Olympia have caused a stir on the social networks this week, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion showing that poise runs in the family.
Serena posted a series of images and a video on Instagram of the pair on court – and Olympia, who will only turn three in September, already looks the part.
Naturally, the images were quick to spread, with Alexis Ohanian, Serena’s husband and the father of Olympia, highlighting his favorite caption for the pair.
This is my favorite caption. https://t.co/IOqY4AHqe7— Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) July 3, 2020
Daria Gavrilova and Chanda Rubin were among the others to comment on the images.
Goals https://t.co/xnuu1q42ZW— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) July 3, 2020
Olympia w the Beyonce mood - "My momma is a savage, I get it from Serena" 🤩 pic.twitter.com/biC0P1HExV— Chanda Rubin (@Chanda_Rubin) July 3, 2020
With a return to competitive tennis looming in August, players around the world have been stepping up their preparations to play once more.
Simona Halep is among those back out on court, showing off her talent with her left hand.
Warming up for the weekend like..— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) July 3, 2020
#spotthedifference 😝 pic.twitter.com/1iA39G48WF
Garbiñe Muguruza, meanwhile, has been drilling with three-time men’s Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka – and she seems to have enjoyed the experience.
You don’t STAN a chance 🤭Finally won a point... al fin gane un punto... 🙄🤣😎 #Fridaymood #StanTheMan #doubletrouble @stanwawrinka pic.twitter.com/kalsSFAJXf— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) July 3, 2020
CoCo Vandeweghe and Elise Mertens are among the other players working hard to return to the Tour in top shape.
Always getting after it with my teammate 💪🏻 https://t.co/bdA1bzF3FJ— CoCo Vandeweghe (@CoCoVandey) July 3, 2020
Do everything with intensity 💥 #fitness #training #gym pic.twitter.com/buUpxJYkg4— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) July 2, 2020
work in progress 🏋🏻♀️🎾💪 #teamjule pic.twitter.com/QzKGdKa3vU— Jule Goerges✌️🇩🇪 (@juliagoerges) July 3, 2020
They say : » practice makes perfect « 😅🤣 🎾 pic.twitter.com/sv5gkZpv3h— Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) July 2, 2020
Homecourt 💙🇸🇰 #svkvscze pic.twitter.com/Dr07WWT7mX— Viktoria Kuzmova (@KuzmovaViktoria) July 2, 2020
Naturally, there has also been reminiscing about the absence of Wimbledon, which is set to be the only major not played at all this year due to the coronavirus crisis. Madison Keys and Billie Jean King have led the tributes.
Missing this 🌱🤍 #tbt #WimbledonRecreated pic.twitter.com/Bo8diilVQ0— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) July 2, 2020
54 years ago today, on July 2, 1966, I won my first #Wimbledon women’s singles title. Holding aloft the Venus Rosewater Dish was truly a dream come true.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 2, 2020
Counting down the days to see who holds this beauty in her hands in 2021.#ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/6uJTYRD7eQ
But with no action currently, it’s not been all work for the women’s game’s top stars. Naomi Osaka, for example, has offered her services as a film critic.
Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina has appeared on the cover of Ukraine’s Forbes magazine, while Johanna Konta has been in the kitchen, Eugenie Bouchard has celebrated Canada Day and former WTA World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki has landed a big fish.
#forbes 🤩 #Ukraine 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/N6ghDNMVML— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) July 3, 2020
Food ✅— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) July 3, 2020
Incredible chef (@marcuswareing not me) ✅
The best place on Earth (@Wimbledon) ✅
Me in an apron - you’re welcome 👀
Check it out! 👇👇
🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓 https://t.co/TbLHBUl1kv
Happy Canada Day to all my fellow Canadians ♥️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/d6pdLMH8dp— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 2, 2020
Catch of the day!🐟 pic.twitter.com/I123gE3Ffd— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) July 3, 2020