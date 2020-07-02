Serena Williams took to the court with her daughter Olympia, who looked perfectly at home with a racquet in her hand.

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia have caused a stir on the social networks this week, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion showing that poise runs in the family.

Serena posted a series of images and a video on Instagram of the pair on court – and Olympia, who will only turn three in September, already looks the part.

Naturally, the images were quick to spread, with Alexis Ohanian, Serena’s husband and the father of Olympia, highlighting his favorite caption for the pair.

This is my favorite caption. https://t.co/IOqY4AHqe7 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) July 3, 2020

Daria Gavrilova and Chanda Rubin were among the others to comment on the images.

Olympia w the Beyonce mood - "My momma is a savage, I get it from Serena" 🤩 pic.twitter.com/biC0P1HExV — Chanda Rubin (@Chanda_Rubin) July 3, 2020

With a return to competitive tennis looming in August, players around the world have been stepping up their preparations to play once more.

Simona Halep is among those back out on court, showing off her talent with her left hand.

Garbiñe Muguruza, meanwhile, has been drilling with three-time men’s Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka – and she seems to have enjoyed the experience.

CoCo Vandeweghe and Elise Mertens are among the other players working hard to return to the Tour in top shape.

Always getting after it with my teammate 💪🏻 https://t.co/bdA1bzF3FJ — CoCo Vandeweghe (@CoCoVandey) July 3, 2020

They say : » practice makes perfect « 😅🤣 🎾 pic.twitter.com/sv5gkZpv3h — Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) July 2, 2020

Naturally, there has also been reminiscing about the absence of Wimbledon, which is set to be the only major not played at all this year due to the coronavirus crisis. Madison Keys and Billie Jean King have led the tributes.

54 years ago today, on July 2, 1966, I won my first #Wimbledon women’s singles title. Holding aloft the Venus Rosewater Dish was truly a dream come true.



Counting down the days to see who holds this beauty in her hands in 2021.#ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/6uJTYRD7eQ — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 2, 2020

But with no action currently, it’s not been all work for the women’s game’s top stars. Naomi Osaka, for example, has offered her services as a film critic.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina has appeared on the cover of Ukraine’s Forbes magazine, while Johanna Konta has been in the kitchen, Eugenie Bouchard has celebrated Canada Day and former WTA World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki has landed a big fish.

Food ✅



Incredible chef (@marcuswareing not me) ✅



The best place on Earth (@Wimbledon) ✅



Me in an apron - you’re welcome 👀



Check it out! 👇👇



🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓 https://t.co/TbLHBUl1kv — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) July 3, 2020

Happy Canada Day to all my fellow Canadians ♥️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/d6pdLMH8dp — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 2, 2020

Catch of the day!🐟 pic.twitter.com/I123gE3Ffd — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) July 3, 2020