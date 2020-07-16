Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens will make their return to WTA tennis at the inaugural edition of the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics beginning on Aug. 10.

LEXINGTON, KY, USA - The inaugural edition of the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics will have at least two US Open champions in the field.

Announced by the tournament on Thursday, Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens are set to compete at the International-level event in Lexington, Ky. that begins on Aug. 10.

Last week, WTA CEO Steve Simon confirmed the addition of two events - Lexington, and the Prague Open in the Czech Republic - to the tour's provisional calendar, which is expected to resume the week of Aug. 3 at the 31° Palermo Ladies' Open in Italy.

Read more: WTA adds two events to 2020 provisional tour calendar

The event will be Williams' first match action since she helped Team USA defeat Latvia in Fed Cup play in Everett, Wash. in February, where she defeated Jelena Ostapenko and was beaten by Anastasija Sevastova.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion had previously confirmed her intentions to chase a 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open in August, saying that she "cannot wait" to return to Flushing Meadows.

Read more: Serena excited to return to New York for 2020 US Open

Stephens' last tour-level match was a second round defeat to Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez at the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico in March, just days before the coronavirus pandemic forced professional tennis into hiatus.

However, the 2017 US Open champion was among the 16 WTA stars that competed at a non-WTA exhibition event, the Credit One Bank Invitational, in Charleston, S.C. in June.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Top Seed Tennis Club from Aug. 10-17.