Sara Sorribes Tormo came back from the brink in a marathon first set to upset home favorite and No.7 seed Barbora Strycova at the Prague Open.

PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Sara Sorribes Tormo trailed No.7 seed Barbora Strycova 0-5 in the opening set, but she completed an impressive comeback to take down the home favorite and move into the second round at the Prague Open.

Sorribes Tormo needed 85 minutes to claim the opening set alone, saving two set points and edging through in a tiebreak before cruising in the second set to win, 7-6(3), 6-1.

Read more: Martic edges Gracheva to open Prague campaign

The Spaniard finished the match having hit fewer winners than Strycova - 16 to 24, respectively - but recording less than half of the unforced errors as her opponent, 15 for Sorribes Tormo and 37 from Strycova.

Into the second round, Sorribes Tormo awaits the winner between Laura Siegemund and Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif.

2020 Prague highlights: Sorribes Tormo stuns Strycova

More to follow...