NEW YORK, NY, USA - Former champion Victoria Azarenka is back into the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open for the first time since her 2013 title run after unraveling Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

Both players had plenty of chances to claim the roller coaster opening set, splitting nine set points between them as the two-time Grand Slam champion and the Tunisian trailblazer squared off. But it was Azarenka who emerged victorious, edging through 7-6(9), 6-2 in an hour and 44 minutes to reach the semifinals.

Coming into the Western & Southern Open, Azarenka was still searching for her first victory of the season after missing the first three months of the season due to personal reasons and the next five as a result of the tour’s pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Her only tournaments of the season in Monterrey and Lexington ended in opening-round defeats, and the Belarusian had not won a match since 2019 Cincinnati.

Azarenka ended that streak in style, stunning the No.15 seed Donna Vekic in straight sets in her first match at the Western & Southern Open, and then fighting past Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet en route her first WTA semifinal since April 2019.

Yet to drop a set in New York, Azarenka awaits the winner between No.8 seed Johanna Konta and No.13 Maria Sakkari in the next round.

More to follow...