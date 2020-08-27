Rising teenager Anastasia Potapova has announced that she will be sidelined for the next four months due to undergoing ankle surgery in July.
The 19-year-old two-time WTA finalist wrote: "Since fall 2019 I have been bothered with the consequences of my ankle injury I sustained during the tournament in Korea."
August 27, 2020
World No.85 Potapova, who went over on her ankle in the second set of her 7-5, 7-6(4) second-round loss to Magda Linette in Seoul last September, continued: "After additional researches in the spring-summer of 2020 and consultations with specialists and taking into account the current situation in the world also, my team and I made a decision to make a surgery. In July I had a successful arthroscopy of my right ankle in Moscow. Currently I have elective recovering procedures and prepare to return to the courts... I plan to resume playing in December 2020."
A Wimbledon junior champion in 2016, when she defeated Dayana Yastremska in the final, Potapova was runner-up in both Moscow and Tashkent in her breakthrough year of 2018. Last year, the Russian captured her first Top 10 win in style, stunning Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of Roland Garros, hitting a career high of World No.64 last July as a result.