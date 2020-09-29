Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin weathered a stern opening-round test against Liudmila Samsonova to move on at the French Open.

PARIS, France - No.4 seed Sofia Kenin faced a stern opening-round test against Liudmila Samsonova, going the distance on a rainy afternoon in Paris to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The reigning Australian Open champion Kenin had to contend with an inspired opponent looking for her first Grand Slam victory - as well as a more than an hour-long rain delay between the first two sets of the match.

Read more: Siegemund seals Mladenovic in French Open first round

Kenin kept her composure to claim the first clay court win of the season, firing 26 winners and breaking Samsonova six times en route to victory in two hours and 11 minutes.

2020 Roland Garros Highlights: Serena shakes off Ahn to advance

Last week in Rome, Kenin began her French Open preparations at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, but couldn’t get going as Victoria Azarenka routed her in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. The American bounced back in Paris, and she advanced to the second round here for the second year in a row.

Kenin will take on Ana Bogdan in her next match, after the Romanian player defeated Timea Babos 6-4, 6-2 earlier in the day to make her way to the second round.

More to follow...