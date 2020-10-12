Eleven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Lisa Raymond is among five former players on the ballot for potential selection in the Class of 2021.

WTA fans can help 11-time doubles Grand Slam champion Lisa Raymond earn a boost towards possible enshrinement in the International Tennis Hall of Fame next year by participating in the International Tennis Hall of Fame 2021 Fan Vote presented by BNP Paribas.

Running this month until Oct. 25, fans worldwide will have the opportunity to have their voice heard regarding which candidates on the Player Category Ballot they would like to see inducted in Newport, R.I. next year.

Raymond was announced last month as one of five candidates in the Player Category for inclusion in the Class of 2021, who will be voted on later this fall by the ITHF's Official Voting Group, comprised of tennis journalists, historians, and Hall of Famers. She is joined by Lleyton Hewitt, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Sergi Bruguera, and Jonas Bjorkman.

The top-three vote getters in the Fan Vote will receive bonus percentage points on their Official Voting Group result. The candidate with the highest result in the Fan Vote will receive three additional percentage points, while second and third place will receive two and one additional percentage points, respectively.

To be elected into the Hall of Fame, a candidate must receive an affirmative vote in 75 percent or higher of ballots submitted from the Official Voting Group or a combined total of 75 percent or higher from their Voting Group result and any bonus percentage points earned in the Fan Vote.

While 2021 is also an induction year for the Contributor Category, which is highlighted this year by the legendary Original 9, fan voting only applies to the Player Category.

New this year, BNP Paribas, a longstanding partner of the ITHF, will be the Presenting Sponsor of Fan Voting, supporting the initiative and bringing enhanced digital experiences to fans. A highlight will include the new ”Rally the Vote” social media challenge in which fans around the globe will be encouraged to use their own social media channels to rally other fans to vote.

The Hall of Fame will provide unique referral codes to participants and the 20 fans who engage the most additional voters will be rewarded with a private online chat with the nominee who wins the Fan Vote and other Hall of Fame legends.

“BNP Paribas is a longtime and committed supporter of the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” said Jean-Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA. “While the special events that are traditionally part of our partnership couldn’t happen in person this year, we are delighted to support the Hall of Fame’s mission to honor the greatest champions in tennis history as the Presenting Sponsor of Fan Voting.

"Fan voting provides an opportunity for fans around the world to continue to engage with the sport, and we’re pleased to help make that possible.”

To learn more or to cast a vote, visit vote.tennisfame.com.