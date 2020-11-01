Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic defended their French Open crown to capture two of the three major tournaments played in 2020, making them your October 2020 Doubles Team of the Month.

Babos and Mladenovic began the year with a second Australian Open title out of the last three, and arrived in Paris looking to defend a major title for the first time in their already-illustrious careers. As the No.2 seeds, they rolled into the semifinals with the loss of just one set, and battled through a thrilling three-set clash against former champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova for a place in the final.

Facing dangerous floaters in Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk - who had stunned top seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova in the third round - the experienced duo showed all of their mettle to ease past the Chilean-American pair and capture their fourth major title as a pair in straight sets.

For Mladenovic, it was her fifth women's doubles title (seventh including mixed), fourth with Babos, and third at her home tournament - having first captured the title with countrywoman Caroline Garcia in 2016.

"I would like to give a shout out to Timi for really like carrying the team out there today," she said after the match, hailing her partner and childhood friend. "I rarely saw myself being that exhausted mentally and physically, especially in the Grand Slam final today, and she played a big part of our win today. I gave it everything the last two weeks during the rest of our matches."

"I always say it's special, but this, it's different," Babos added. "It's like a weird feeling. It's even hard to describe. I think we need again a little bit of time to really understand what happened. So voila!"

October 2020 Doubles Team of the Month: Timea Babos & Kristina Mladenovic

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Doubles Teams of the Month

January: Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic

February: Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei

August: Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs

September: Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva