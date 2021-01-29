Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin secured an eighth straight victory at Melbourne Park when Camila Giorgi retired after one set played in the second round of the Yarra Valley Classic.

Stay turned for updates from the Yarra Valley Classic throughout the day. Also, keep tabs on Day 3 of the Gippsland Trophy, also occurring at Melbourne Park, here!

Make it eight wins in a row for Sofia Kenin at Melbourne Park.

The reigning Australian Open champion is back to the site of her biggest career triumph as the No.2 seed at the Yarra Valley Classic this week and secured safe passage through to the third round at the WTA 500 event when Camila Giorgi retired after the opening set of their second-round clash with a left thigh injury.

"This obviously is not the way I wanted to win. I obviously hope she's going to feel better. It was a good match. I hope she's going to feel better for the Aussie Open," Kenin said, debriefing reporters after the match.

"It's unfortunate, but I feel like I played well. It's a win. I'm going to take it, of course. I felt like I felt my game really good today, even though I was making a lot of unforced errors with my forehand. It was weird, I just felt really good... just made a little bit too many unforced errors."

From 3-0 up, Kenin quickly found herself 4-3 down against the hot-and-cold Italian, whose patented first-strike tennis from the baseline forced Kenin into mistakes, but also resulted in unforced errors of her own.

In the end, a burst of momentum in the closing stages of the set secured the World No.4 three straight games for a one-set lead, 7-5, and a short time later, the retirement victory.

Assessing her play in the abridged match in her on-court interview with former WTA player Jill Craybas, Kenin added: "I was missing too many forehands and she lifted her game. I just told myself to make the forehands and I was able to close out the first set."

Up next for Kenin as she looks to keep her unbeaten streak at Melbourne Park alive is compatriot Jessica Pegula, who came from 5-2 down in the second set to beat Germany's Mona Barthel, 6-4, 7-5.

"It's really special. [I'm] super glad to be here... It's the first time I'm experiencing coming back to a Grand Slam where I want to try to defend my title. Of course, there's nerves... but I'm going to do my best and we're going to see how it goes." - Sofia Kenin

Podoroska, Rogers stay winning

No.14 seed Nadia Podoroska and American Shelby Rogers, two surprise packages at Grand Slams in 2020, are rounding into form ahead of the first major of 2021. The two booked spots in the third round with contrasting victories.

Rogers, a quarterfinalist at the US Open, overcame Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in nearly two-and-a-half hours, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, while Podoroska, the French Open semifinalist, bested Belgian Greet Minnen in straights, 6-3, 6-4.

2021 Yarra Valley Classic Highlights: Podoroska ousts Minnen for R16 berth

The Argentine could be a semifinal opponent for Kenin in the bottom half of the draw, and the American was effusive in her praise of the 23-year-old when prompted by a reporter in her press conference.

"She's a great girl," Kenin said of Podoroska, the reigning WTA Newcomer of the Year. "I don't really know her so well, but she has a really good game, a tough game. She had a great run at the French. It's obviously great for the Fila family. We're all part of Fila. I think it's really good. She plays big. She's tough."

More to come from the Yarra Valley Classic

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, and a popcorn match between No.4 seed Petra Kvitova and Venus Williams are among the matches on tap for later on Tuesday. Click here for the full order of play, which also includes matches from the Gippsland Trophy.