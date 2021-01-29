Olympia Ohanian shows off her eagle-eye courtside, a pair of Aussies go around the world, and Karolina Muchova continues to shine on Instagram.

The Social Buzz recaps the best of the WTA's stars on social media.

Asked about the moment below, Serena Williams told reporters that yes, Olympia is well aware that her mama plays tennis.

"I know she knows I play tennis, and I know she knows my name. It's really weird. She'll be, like, Serena. How do you know my name is Serena?

"Or she'll see me on TV and either say 'Mama' or 'Serena.' I'm like, You can't say 'Serena,' you have to call me 'Mama.' It's really weird, I don't know what's going on in her little head. She knows something's up. People like ask for autographs or go, get super excited and she's like, They're here for Serena. So she knows something. I just don't know what.

"that MY mama! Go mama!" -- @OlympiaOhanian as @serenawilliams is announced on the PA — §AlexisOhanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) February 1, 2021

Darren Cahill joins in on the ATP Tour's 'Around the World' challenge and nails it.

But can you do the 'Around the World with Ellen Perez' challenge, Darren?

Can you only catch the apples. Totally what I tried to do 😂 #aroundtheworldchallenge #ATPcup pic.twitter.com/lVHR0JIxsw — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) February 2, 2021

It's always great to see Slam champions on the practice court. And Groot.

And the match court, for that matter. Thanks for the iconic throwback, Tennis Australia.

Because they always bring out the best in each other. Right, Petra Kvitova?

Every time we play, you bring out the best in me. Thanks @Venuseswilliams for another great battle.



It felt so good to be back out there competing again 🙏🙏 #ausopen pic.twitter.com/21Cw1MQVL7 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) February 2, 2021

Karolina Muchova shows off her footie and editing skills.

New team, who dis? Nicole Melichar and Demi Schuurs have joined forces in 2021.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands twirled into Day 1 of the Grampians Trophy and earned a singles win over Barbora Strycova.

They grow up so fast.

How times have changed...



2018: @youtholympics doubles champions

2021: @WTA opponents



But there's always been time for some kind of "hug" 🤗 pic.twitter.com/H3GIbCGLsN — ITF (@ITFTennis) February 2, 2021

Don't they, Agnieszka Radwanska?