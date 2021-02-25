Former junior World No.1s found success at the Open 6ème Sens - Métropole de Lyon, with Clara Burel upsetting Alizé Cornet in three sets and Clara Tauson reaching her first WTA quarterfinal with a win over Timea Babos.

Teenagers took over at the Open 6ème Sens - Métropole de Lyon on Wednesday, as Clara Burel and Clara Tauson claimed signature victories.

In an all-French affair on home soil, 19-year-old Burel upset her 5th-seeded compatriot Alizé Cornet, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 for her best career win by ranking.

Burel, who reached an ITF Challenger final in Poitiers, France last week, survived a second-set surge by Cornet to take command in the deciding set, leading 4-0.

However, double faults and and a missed smash by Burel enabled Cornet to pull back to 4-3, before excellent forehand winners by the teenager at last steered her to victory after two hours of play.

Former junior World No.1 Burel will now face Aliaksandra Sasnovich for a spot in her maiden WTA quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Tauson of Denmark moved into her first-ever WTA quarterfinal with a 6-2, 6-3 second-round win over Timea Babos, charging back from early breaks down in each set to triumph in just 71 minutes.

Former top-ranked junior Tauson, who won a junior Grand Slam title at the 2019 Australian Open, dominated behind her first delivery against former Top 30 player Babos. Tauson won 79 percent of her first-service points, punctuating her win with an ace to convert match point.

In her maiden WTA quarterfinal, Tauson will face another player who has cracked the Top 30 -- hard-hitting Italian Camila Giorgi, who eked past Nina Stojanovic 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(5), in their second-round encounter.

In other matches at Lyon on Wednesday, No.2 seed Fiona Ferro advanced to the quarterfinals after Tereza Martincova retired while trailing 6-2, 4-1, and qualifier Viktorija Golubic won her first-round tilt over Vera Lapko, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.