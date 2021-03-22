Ana Konjuh posted her first Top 20 win in four years over Madison Keys in the second round of the 2021 Miami Open, but seeds Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic and Johanna Konta all progressed through their openers.

Ana Konjuh's comeback gathered pace at the Miami Open with a 6-4, 6-2 upset of No.18 seed Madison Keys in one hour and 12 minutes.

It was the Croat's first defeat of a Top 20 player since beating Dominika Cibulkova in the third round of Wimbledon 2017, and marked the first time she had won back-to-back WTA main draw matches since Stanford 2017.

Since that summer, Konjuh has been largely sidelined due to recurring pain in her elbow, on which she has now had four surgeries - the most recent an ulnar ligament reconstruction in 2019. But since returning to action last September, the elbow has held up, and now the 23-year-old is also recapturing some of her best form.

Konjuh had been eagerly anticipating a first matchup against Keys, a clash between two players who possess effortless power off the ground. It was a battle she emerged on top of, demonstrating an ability to soak up the American's pace as well as create her own.

The comeback continues 💪

Konjuh's backhand down the line proved to be a particularly formidable weapon, and the former World No.20 also showed off more dimensions to her game. An exquisite dropshot helped stave off triple break-back point at 4-2 in the second set - a hold that effectively ended Keys' resistance. Konjuh's ability to raise her game was also impressive, as she converted all five of the break points she conjured up.

"I was excited to see what her game is like," Konjuh said afterwards. "I knew she was a big hitter, so I knew one of us had to make more mistakes today, and I'm thankful it wasn't me and I kept my level. I knew if I put a couple of balls back in the court she was gonna do something else."

The No.5 seed recovers 🇺🇦

Elsewhere, No.5 seed Elina Svitolina was at her most tenacious in essaying an unlikely turnaround to defeat Shelby Rogers 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in two hours and 29 minutes. After 47 minutes, the Ukrainian was down a set to an in-form opponent who has posted five Top 20 wins since last August, having dropped five straight games as Rogers pounded 15 winners past her.

Svitolina was also struggling with a wrist injury, for which she took a medical timeout after the first set, and gusty conditions in which she was unable to find consistency. Twice at the start of the second set, the 2018 WTA Finals champion went down a break as she sought to find her timing.

But gradually, Svitolina clawed her way back. A determination to stay aggressive helped - she finished with 35 winners, one more than her opponent. So did a total of nine aces, evidence of the solid serving rhythm Svitolina eventually found as the match drew on.

Rogers, by contrast, was increasingly wayward. Both the second and third sets opened with exchanges of breaks, passages of play that Svitolina emerged on top of before stabilising her game. Rogers was left playing catch-up, and was ultimately unable to do so.

Having pegged Svitolina back from 3-5 to 5-5 in the second set, the American World No.52 rather handed it over in the end, following her first double fault of the match with a volley that sailed out of bounds. Valiant play from Rogers staved off two match points down 2-5 in the third set, but Svitolina made no mistake a game later on her own serve, firing a forehand winner down the line to set up a third-round tilt against No.30 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

A KO from @JohannaKonta! 🇬🇧



The 2017 Miami champion is through to Round 3 with a narrow win over Linette.#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/AzkCQAkq8d — wta (@WTA) March 25, 2021

Alexandrova was one of three seeds who wrapped their early-afternoon openers up in straight sets. The Russian dismissed Roland Garros semifinalist Nadia Podoroska 6-0, 6-4 in just one hour and 10 minutes. Not far behind her was No.11 seed Belinda Bencic, who needed one hour and 14 minutes to move past Zarina Diyas 6-2, 6-1.

No.17 seed Johanna Konta, returning to action for the first time since losing to Rogers in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy a month ago, was rock-solid on the biggest points in holding off Magda Linette 6-4, 7-5. A serve-dominated affair saw the Briton nab the only break of the first set in its penultimate game before saving two break points to serve it out. Despite being pegged back from an early break in the second set, Konta again proved stronger at its climax, racing through the last eight points to post her second win of 2021.