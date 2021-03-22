The two former Miami Open champions will face off in the fourth round after Victoria Azarenka beat Angelique Kerber in a clash of Grand Slam champions.

It'll be the current World No.1 versus a former World No.1 for the right to advance to the quarterfinals at the Miami Open.

Three-time champion Victoria Azarenka will square off against top seed Ashleigh Barty in the round of 16 after overcoming another major champion, Angelique Kerber, in Saturday's third round, 7-5, 6-2.

Azarenka rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the first set to eventually beat Kerber for the ninth time in 10 career meetings, six of which have come in straight sets.

"It's never like an easy match, so it's always a really quality match. I think that our games do match pretty well," Azarenka assessed of the pair's longtime rivalry, which dates back to 2012.

"She's a counterattacking player. She's great in defense. I do use that part of my game as well sometimes, so it does match to have a lot of like long rallies and tough games. I felt that I have always been managing to take my chances in the match, and I know no matter what it's going to be really hard, so I prepare to play against Angelique.

"When things weren't really working out in the beginning for me, I felt that I was looking for the right approach, trying to find my rhythm, so I think that's what I'm the most proud of today.

"Then the game started to pick up. My rhythm started to pick up. My movement started to pick up. I felt like it came first from my approach and my mentality."

2021 Miami Highlights: Azarenka books Round of 16 berth after Kerber win

The No.14 seed was playing her first match of the tournament after receiving a second-round walkover from Laura Siegemund, while Kerber had recorded a double-bagel victory over Mexico's Renata Zarazua in the second round.

After she lost four straight games after breaking serve at love to begin the match, Azarenka's comeback effort gained steam thanks to a marathon seventh game.

Unable to break in the fifth game despite having opportunities at 15-40, the Belarusian later denied Kerber three opportunities to extend her lead to 5-2 before getting the opener back on serve.

Azarenka ultimately won six of the last seven games to take a one-set lead, with Kerber only moving ahead 5-4 after saving break point, and broke serve three times in the second set to seal victory.

🤗 @vika7 🤗 @MiamiOpen 🤗



The three-time champ is through to Round 4, where she will face top seed Barty! pic.twitter.com/37MXDt7n67 — wta (@WTA) March 27, 2021

Azarenka and Barty, who partnered to reach the 2019 US Open final in doubles, have split two singles meetings in straight sets. Azarenka was victorious in Tokyo in 2018, while Barty's victory helped lead Australia to the Billie Jean King Cup in 2019.

"She's a very talented player. I always have been a huge fan of her game and the way she plays, the way she handles herself. She has a lot of variety. She has pretty much every single shot there is. [It's] going to be a great match." - Victoria Azarenka on facing Ashleigh Barty

Also advancing to the fourth round was Azarenka's compatriot Aryna Sabalenka, as the No.7 seed overcame No.32 seed Veronika Kudermetova in another tight two-setter, 7-6(4), 6-4.

After cruising past the Russian with the loss of just four games to win her ninth career WTA singles title in Abu Dhabi in January, Sabalenka did not have Saturday's rematch all her own way.

A break down for much of the opener, Sabalenka saved set point in the 10th game of the set before winning the tiebreak, and earned the decisive break of serve in the ninth game of the second after neither woman was challenged on serve in the first eight games.

"It definitely was a battle and she played really well. Her serve was really unbelievable today and I couldn't do anything against her serve. I think was just lucky that I got that break," Sabalenka said on-court after the match.

"I kept telling myself to play aggressive, keep going and put pressure on her. I just kept saying that to myself and it worked really well today."

Sabalenka will next face either No.11 seed Belinda Bencic or No.19 seed Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in the last eight.