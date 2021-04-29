Veronika Kudermetova extended her recent run of superb clay-court form with an upset of 2019 titlist Kiki Bertens at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Veronika Kudermetova continued her torrid run on the clay this season with a 6-4, 6-3 upset of defending champion Kiki Bertens in the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

"I think it was a really tough match because she’s a good player, every time she’s fighting," Kudermetova said on court, after her victory. "I’m really happy about my win today."

Kudermetova, currently ranked at a career-high World No.28, has gone 11-1 since the tour hit the dirt, winning her first career WTA singles title at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, then following up with a semifinal run last week in Istanbul.

Her hot streak continued on Saturday with her 80-minute victory over World No.10 Bertens, accounting for the sixth Top 10 victory of her career. Kudermetova fired 23 winners and converted four of her six break points on the day.

Bertens, who claimed the Madrid title at the event's most recent edition in 2019, was up an early break in each set, but the Dutchwoman eventually was undone by 18 unforced errors, five more than her winner total of 13.

Bertens's 4-2 lead in the opening set was erased by sturdy returning from Kudermetova two games later, as she converted her third break point of that game to level the set at 4-4 after an errant dropshot by the seeded player.

Kudermetova continued to stay aggressive, including saving a break point at 4-4 by ending a scintillating rally with a passing winner. She was rewarded with four straight games to end the opener, capping off the set with one final break of service.

Kudermetova upsets defending champ Bertens: Madrid Highlights

Another four-game winning streak helped Kudermetova storm back from the early break down in the second set as well, as the Russian found angles and the lines to punctuate points.

A love service hold for 5-3 helped Bertens stop that streak, but Kudermetova coolly served out the match with a serve-forehand combo on her first match point.

Kudermetova will now face another former Madrid champion in the round of 16: a three-time champion, to boot, in the form of No.9 seed Petra Kvitova. Kvitova ousted Angelique Kerber in straight sets earlier on Saturday to claim her round-of-16 spot.

"I’ve never played against [Kvitova]," Kudermetova said. "She’s a great player, she’s a Grand Slam champion, and I’m really looking forward to the next round."

