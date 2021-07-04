Check out the latest fashion from Ashleigh Barty, Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens and more from this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Floral details, iridescent sheen and soccer-inspired elements add a unique twist to this year’s Wimbledon whites. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will present show-stopping looks that hit the grass-courts at the All England Club.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Ashleigh Barty is reviving Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s 1970s fashion, more specifically, the dress the Australian tennis legend donned en route to the Wimbledon title exactly 50 years ago.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

The Fila Trailblazer collection stands out with its laser-cut floral details that embellish the back of Barty’s racerback tank and the side of the world number one’s scalloped-hem skirt.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

You will be able to shop Barty’s look at Tennis Warehouse in the days after The Championships.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Serena Williams once again stole the fashion show when she stepped on the court with a removable train attached to her custom Nike one-sleeve dress.

Despite getting injured and retiring in the opening set of her first-round match, the 23-time Grand Slam champion still looked every bit the reigning WTA queen.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Nike’s French Open gear impressed the tennis community, so the sports apparel manufacturer decided to offer the elegant dark-toned styles in white.

Sloane Stephens is among players presenting a statement-making Nike ensemble that pairs an asymmetrical, mesh-dominated tank and a pleated skirt.

The London Advantage Slam Tank includes a lightweight crop top that is slightly iridescent, so it seems to shift colors. A sheer overlay that covers the inner tank has a diagonal hem and no-sew, bonded seams.

The London Advantage Slam Skirt combines sweat-wicking fabric with advanced engineering. Origami-inspired pleats on one side add volume and ensure unrestricted movement. Inner shorts provide coverage and convenient storage for spare balls.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Aryna Sabalenka’s Nike London Advantage Slam Dress plays with asymmetry and a variety of textures, including open knit insets in the hottest zones. Another special feature of this racerback design is its subtle iridescent sheen.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Garbiñe Muguruza’s adidas London All-In-One Dress combines a dress and a romper, as it reveals shorts from behind, while a classic tennis skirt is on the front. It is part of the Uniforia collection that includes soccer-inspired elements such as the neckline style traditionally seen on jerseys and engineered stripes that mimic a soccer field. The all-encompassing piece comes with an integrated inner bra and tights.



Playing mixed doubles with Nick Kyrgios, Venus Williams spiced up traditional Wimbledon whites with a splash of iridescence that shines in the sun. The EleVen Glow Up Venus Starr Dress features a V-shaped neckline with center front ruching. The fun and flirty mini dress is also a cool off-court outfit and Venus suggests it to be styled with a jean jacket. On the court, the EleVen Glow Up Fly Away Jacket completes the look.

Tell us your Wimbledon fashion favorites on social media: @WTA.

Some links in this article are affiliate links, meaning that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through those links.