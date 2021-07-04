Conny Perrin brought her magic touch to the WTA Tour in the first round of the Livesport Prague Open.

A battle between lucky losers in the first round of the Livesport Prague Open has produced one of the shots of the year.

Serving to stay in the first set at 2-5, Conny Perrin was on the run and desperately scrambling to retrieve Liang En-Shuo's powerful groundstrokes. The Swiss World No.261 somehow reached behind her back to flick a lob through her legs and over the Chinese Taipei player's head.

Watch This: Perrin pulls off front-side tweener lob in Prague

However, it wasn't enough to stop Liang. The 20-year-old World No.284 went on to win the match 6-3, 6-4.

Perrin, who made her WTA main draw debut at Birmingham 2011 and set a career-high of World No.134 in October 2018, is no stranger to a hot shot.

In January, she wowed fans on the ITF World Tennis Tour with multiple tweeners and dropshots in one point, finished in style with a single-handed backhand winner, en route to a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win over Bianca Turati in the first round of the Hamburg ITF W25.