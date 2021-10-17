Paula Badosa triumphed in a third-set tiebreak to outlast two-time champion Victoria Azarenka and win the BNP Paribas Open championship. It is her second title of the year and of her career, and she becomes the first Spaniard to win the event in tournament history.

No.21 seed Paula Badosa of Spain triumphed in the final WTA 1000 event of the season, claiming the crown jewel in the desert by overcoming No.27 seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-6(2), to win the BNP Paribas Open championship in Indian Wells.

In the first meeting between the two players, Badosa denied former World No.1 Azarenka what would have been her record-breaking third BNP Paribas Open title. Instead, it was the Spaniard who claimed the second WTA singles title of her season and her career.

The intense 3-hour and 4-minute match is this year's longest WTA singles final. It caps off a career-best week for Badosa, who defeated four Top 20 players in a row en route to the championship match, where she beat two-time titlist Azarenka to improve to 2-0 in WTA singles finals.

Fast facts: Badosa is 6-0 in Indian Wells main-draw matches, storming to the title in her main-draw debut. She follows in the footsteps of the previous BNP Paribas Open champion, Bianca Andreescu, who also won the 2019 title in her tournament debut.

Surprisingly, Badosa is also the first Spaniard to take home the Indian Wells title. Former World No.2 Conchita Martinez came closest, with her runner-up showings in 1992 (lost to Monica Seles) and 1996 (lost to Stefanie Graf). Former World No.1 players Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Garbine Muguruza have never made the final here.

With the victory, Badosa halves her career-high ranking. She is currently one spot off of her highest placement of World No.26, but on Monday, she is projected to rise to a new high of World No.13 in the newest rankings.

1000 ranking points for winning the title also suddenly puts Badosa into contention for a spot at the Akron WTA Finals in Guadalajara. Badosa will slide into the No.8 position in the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals, so becoming one of the eight qualified players to contest the year-ending event is a distinct possibility with two weeks left before the WTA Finals kick off.

Match stats: Both players were solid with their backs against the wall, as Azarenka saved eight of the 13 break points she faced, while Badosa fended off 10 of 17.

Overall, Azarenka had four more winners and eight fewer unforced errors than Badosa, with two closely-contested sets bookended a second set where Azarenka dominated. Ultimately, the match was decided in the final-set tiebreak, where Badosa claimed five of the nine points with winners.

Key moments: Grueling games were the order of the day in the early stages of the first set, as the players saved eight break points combined in the first four games alone. Later on, Badosa was up a break twice, at 4-3 and 6-5, but Azarenka was able to match the Spaniard power for power, pulling back level each time.

After 70 grueling minutes, the players moved into the first-set tiebreak, where Badosa saw a 4-0 lead slide back to 5-5. Incredibly lengthy rallies marked the end of the breaker, where Badosa at last grabbed a set point at 6-5. An astounding 28-shot rally wrapped up the first set after 79 intense minutes, won by Badosa with an amazing backhand crosscourt winner.

In the second set, though, Azarenka stepped into the court for her replies even more, while the Badosa groundstroke velocity decreased. Azarenka broke in the first game with a backhand winner, and she stormed through the set from there, eventually taking a 5-1 lead with depth and groundstroke precision. Two games later, Azarenka leveled the match at one set apiece.

More to follow....