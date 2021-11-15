For the first time in WTA Finals history, two Spanish women are into the semifinals after No.6 seed Garbiñe Muguruza defeated No.8 seed Anett Kontaveit to advance to the semifinals of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico - No.6 seed Garbiñe Muguruza booked her spot in the semifinals of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara after defeating No.8 seed Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-4 to snap the surging Estonian's 12 match winning streak. The former No.1 will advance to the semifinals as the second qualifier out of the Teotihuacán group, posting a 2-1 record along with group winner Kontaveit and will face countrywoman Paula Badosa on Tuesday. The victor will be the first Spanish woman to advance to the finals since Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario finished as runner-up in 1993.

With Muguruza and Badosa, this is the first time two Spaniards have advanced to the semifinal stage at the WTA Finals. Playing in her fourth WTA Finals and first since 2017, Muguruza is into the knockout stage for the first time since her tournament debut in 2015.

Coming into the match with a 2-0 record after back-to-back straight set wins, Kontaveit confirmed her place at the top of the Teotihuacán group after Karolina Pliskova's three-set win over Barbora Krejcikova earlier in the day. Pliskova's victory created an easy scenario for the Muguruza: win and advance.

Tale of the Match: Muguruza and Kontaveit split their previous four meetings, with the Estonian winning three weeks ago in the Moscow quarterfinals, racing to a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Muguruza has been the star of the night sessions in Guadalajara all week, having played two memorable three-setters against Pliskova, which she lost 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(6), and Krejcikova, which she won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Muguruza's familiarity with the conditions at night paid dividends throughout the match, as the usually laser-sharp accuracy that Kontaveit has used to win 28 of her last 30 matches was conspicuously absent. As Kontaveit struggled to find the measure of the court, Muguruza became the first player to break the Kontaveit serve in Guadalajara, doing so in her opening game.

Coming into the match, Kontaveit had faced a total of three break points across her first two matches, but faced four in her opening two service games.

After consolidating the break with ease, Muguruza rolled through her service games before facing her first break points of the match as she sought to serve out the set. Each time, Kontaveit sent a forehand return long and Muguruza did not waste the chance to close it out on her first game point, sealing the 38 minute set, 6-4.

The second set progressed as the first, with Muguruza again breaking in the opening game and keeping Kontaveit at bay with easy holds. Muguruza did not face a break point in the second set until, again, she stood to the line to serve out the set and the match. Kontaveit jumped out to a 0-30 lead and earned break point at 30-40, but Muguruza wiped it out quickly with a clean ace out wide and closed out the match with another unreturnable serve.

Stat of the Match: Kontaveit finished the match with more winners, 17 to 13, but it was Muguruza's serve that proved the dominant stroke. Serving at 57% first serves in, Muguruza won 80% of her first serve points compared to Kontaveit's 66%. The Spaniard also out-aced the Estonian, 7 to 2.

Lighting up the night ✨



🇪🇸 @GarbiMuguruza ends Kontaveit's winning streak with a commanding straight sets win!#AKRONWTAFinals pic.twitter.com/gSvt6TtisT — wta (@WTA) November 15, 2021

More to follow...