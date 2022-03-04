With another highlight-reel sequence of shots, Simona Halep emerges as the Shot of the Month winner for the second time this year.

Simona Halep once again walks away as the Shot of the Month winner. After starting the new year with a dazzling shot against Destanee Aiava, Halep pulled off another one for the highlight reel, this time against Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Late in the first set against Jabeur, Halep rushed the net, lunged forward and delivered a deft drop shot, which Jabeur was able to retrieve. She sent the ball high and deep, but Halep was able to connect with a squash shot-esque backhand overhead to continue the point.

Jabeur's next shot sent Halep wide to the other side of the court, but as she has done so many times, she not only was able to retrieve the ball, but struck a clean crosscourt forehand winner.

As they said in the broadcast, you can never count her out.

Halep ultimately won the match in straight sets.