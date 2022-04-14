It's been a busy stretch for WTA Charities, which has been at the forefront of Tennis Plays for Peace, the Special Olympics, Room to Read and many more charitable initiatives.

In response to the invasion of Ukraine, the WTA, ATP, ITF and the four Grand Slams - the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open – announced “Tennis Plays for Peace” a joint initiative to support humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine with a goal of raising $1 million.

To support “Tennis Plays For Peace,” the Credit One Charleston Open hosted a Pro-Am benefiting WTA Charities with current WTA stars along with Hall of Famers Pam Shriver and Tracy Austin joining local tennis enthusiasts to raise a total of $100,000. WTA players like, former Charleston Open champion Madison Keys, Mount Pleasant native Shelby Rogers, and Ukrainian player Anhelina Kalinina, among others, teamed up in doubles matches with local players.

“It was so great to see everyone coming together to support Ukraine,” Kalinina said. “This Pro-Am is so important, and the money raised will help everyone who is suffering over there right now. Thank you to the Credit One Charleston Open and WTA Charities for organizing.”

The “Tennis Plays For Peace” campaign has already received more than $940,000 in donations and counting toward its goal.

Special Olympics

It was a busy week at the Credit One Charleston Open with Special Olympics athletes invited for a day of tennis and a surprise meeting with WTA player, Caroline Dolehide. In a special presentation, WTA Charities made a donation to provide custom team shirts to the Rockin Racquets, the local Special Olympics tennis team.

Photo by Credit One Charleston Open/Chris Smith

Privilege Tax

In celebration of Equal Pay Day on March 15 and Women’s History Month, WTA Charities joined Venus Williams’ “Privilege Tax” campaign to highlight that women still earn only 84 cents for every $1 paid to men. WTA Charities donated to Venus’ organization of choice, Girls Inc., a charity committed to inspiring girls to be strong smart and bold while Tennis Warehouse, a WTA partner, also joined the cause to bring attention to the gender pay gap by including an optional $1 “Privilege Tax” donation on online sales with all proceeds directed to Girls Inc.

Harper for Kids

During the BNP Paribas Open, WTA Charities teamed up with Harper for Kids (operated by Peanut and Tim Harper) to celebrate Women’s History month with students in the Coachella Valley.

More than 2,500 students participated in school assemblies in seven schools throughout the fortnight to learn the history of the WTA and to hear the story of the Original 9. The initiative provided a platform for students to gain insights about pioneers and leaders who persevered for the greater good. At the end of each assembly, students held up their Original 9 cards to thank the women for their leadership and contributions as noted in the photo below.

“This was an opportunity for students to think about and share how they, too, can make a positive difference in the lives of others,” Peanut Harper said.

Photo by Credit One Charleston Open

Room to Read

During Women’s History Month, WTA Charities supported Garbiñe Muguruza and her partnership with Room to Read, a girls’ literacy fund giving more girls the opportunity learn to read. WTA Charities made a donation to Room to Read as part of her commitment to raise the necessary funding for a new school library in Banlech Prasat Primary School in Prey Veng Province, Cambodia, and encourages WTA Charities’ supporters to do the same at fundraise.roomtoread.org/fundraiseusd/garbine-muguruza.”

A special message from @GarbiMuguruza 🥰



WTA Charities is proud to support and donate to @RoomtoRead girls' literacy program 📚



Join in and donate ➡️ https://t.co/4hHjSzVntR pic.twitter.com/7st6njVQPZ — wta (@WTA) March 30, 2022

Hologic Partnership

With the exciting announcement of Hologic as the new title sponsor of the WTA Tour, WTA Charities also gained a new partner for the WTA Charities’ ACEing Cancer program. Starting at the BNP Paribas Open, Hologic will make a donation for every ace served at all WTA 500-level and 1000-level tournaments throughout 2022.

The WTA Charities’ ACEing Cancer campaign fundraises to find a cure in the fight against women’s cancers. WTA players and legends will participate in ACEing Cancer activities to raise awareness of the need for early detection, diagnosis and treatment. To learn more about ACEing Cancer and to join the WTA team by making a donation, please visit http://www.wtatennis.com/aceingcancer.

The Hologic WTA Tour partnership begins at a pivotal moment when health screenings are down for women worldwide due to the COVID pandemic. It is now more important than ever for women to prioritize their health with an annual Well Woman visit. To learn more about the Well Woman exam, visit ScreeningsForHer.com.