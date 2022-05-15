Mayar Sherif defended her singles title at the WTA 125 Liqui Moly Open with a straight-sets victory over Bernarda Pera. Sherif came back later in the day to capture the doubles title alongside Panna Udvardy.

Mayar Sherif pulled off a perfect Sunday at the Liqui Moly Open in Karlsruhe, Germany. The No.2 seed from Egypt successfully defended her singles title from 2021 with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over 8th-seeded Bernarda Pera of the United States.

Sherif followed that match by capturing the doubles title as well, partnering Panna Udvardy of Hungary to a 5-7, 6-4, [10-2] win over Yana Sizikova and Alison van Uytvanck.

"I'm very happy with my performance, especially because last week I didn't do as well mentally," Sherif said, after avenging her second-round loss to Pera at WTA 125 Saint-Malo a week ago. "I had my goals in my mind, and I just couldn't have a better result."

Sherif did not drop a set in the singles draw this week, and she is now 10-for-10 in singles at Karlsruhe over the last two seasons. The World No.62 claimed her first WTA 125 title at the event last year, when it was held in September.

The Egyptian No.1 has now claimed three WTA 125 singles titles over the past eight months. She also won the first WTA 125 event of this season in Marbella.

Photo by Mathias Schulz

In the Karlsruhe singles final, Sherif won 63 percent of her second-service points, while Pera only won 47 percent of hers, leading to Sherif's 1-hour and 18-minute triumph.

Sherif zipped to a 5-1 lead in the first set, but Pera saved six set points in that game and gritted out a hold for 5-2. Sherif, though, held her nerve and serve in the following game, drawing two consecutive long returns from Pera to close out the one-set lead.

116th-ranked Pera had her chances to take an early lead in the second set, holding three break points at 1-0. However, Sherif swatted those opportunities away to hold for 1-1, and those would prove to be Pera's only break points in the entire match.

Sherif followed a big backhand service return with a forehand winner to break for 4-3 and take command for good. At 5-4, Sherif converted her second championship point after another sturdy backhand extracted an error from Pera.

Despite the loss, Pera continues a run of good form at WTA 125-level over the past fortnight. The left-handed American reached the quarterfinals at Saint-Malo last week and has won six of her last eight matches.

Photo by Mathias Schulz

Sherif and Udvardy then needed nearly two hours to notch a comeback win over Sizikova and van Uytvanck in the doubles championship. It is the first WTA 125 doubles title for both Sherif and Udvardy, which is the biggest career doubles title for each of them.

Sherif now heads to next week's WTA 250 event in Rabat with "a lot of confidence. ... Hopefully I make it to Rabat! And I make it in one piece, because probably I'll be a little tired tomorrow.

"But you know what, I'm just going to get onto the court and do my job, and whatever comes out."