Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and World No.1 Iga Swiatek head the field as the Roland Garros main draw was revealed on Thursday. Naomi Osaka vs. Amanda Anisimova and Garbiñe Muguruza vs. Kaia Kanepi are eye-catching first-rounders.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, seeded No.2, bookend the 2022 Roland Garros main draw, which was done on Thursday.

The second Grand Slam of the year starts on Sunday in Paris, with a packed field set to contest the season's clay-court major.

Among the intriguing first-round matchups are former World No.1 Naomi Osaka versus in-form No.27 seed Amanda Anisimova, and No.10 seed Garbiñe Muguruza against Grand Slam upset specialist Kaia Kanepi.

First quarter

No.1 Swiatek is at the top of the draw, and will open against a qualifier as she seeks to extend her 28-match winning streak. The winner of that match will take on either Alison Riske or Dayana Yastremska in the second round.

If 2020 champion Swiatek can make the Roland Garros Round of 16 for the fourth straight time, she could face another former champion there. No.19 Simona Halep, the 2018 champion, and No.13 Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, are possible opponents for Swiatek in that round.

Halep in particular has built a solid record in Paris. The former World No.1 has a 31-10 win-loss record at the French Open and was twice a runner-up (including to Ostapenko in 2017) before she won her first Grand Slam title on the clay in 2018.

Another former World No.1, Karolina Pliskova, is at the bottom of this quarter as the No.8 seed. Pliskova could potentially face Madrid finalist and No.11 seed Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16. Last year's semifinalist Tamara Zidansek, seeded No.24, is also in this section.

Second quarter

No.3 Paula Badosa heads up the second quarter. The Spaniard, who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros last year, opens against French wildcard Fiona Ferro. Ferro reached the Roland Garros Round of 16 in 2020.

In Badosa's portion of the quarter are No.16 Elena Rybakina, who also reached the French Open quarterfinals last year, and No.22 Madison Keys, a former semifinalist in Paris.

The bottom section of this quarter features two Top 10 players, with No.7 Aryna Sabalenka and No.9 Danielle Collins lined up for a possible Round-of-16 showdown.

Former Roland Garros quarterfinalists Yulia Putintseva, Shelby Rogers, and No.20 Daria Kasatkina (a semifinalist in Rome two weeks ago) are also contenders in the Sabalenka-Collins section.

Third quarter

No.6 Ons Jabeur is at the top of the third quarter. The Madrid champion and Rome runner-up, who is the clay-court match-win leader so far this season, starts against Magda Linette in the first round.

The other three seeds in Jabeur's section of the quarter are all Grand Slam champions: No.12 Emma Raducanu, No.21 Angelique Kerber, and No.32 Petra Kvitova. Raducanu and Kerber could meet in a third-round clash if seedings hold.

No.4 Maria Sakkari is the highest-seeded player in the quarter, and she will play home hope Clara Burel in her opener. Sakkari, a Roland Garros semifinalist last year, could have a tricky third-round match against the winner of the clash between Osaka and Anisimova.

Both Osaka and Anisimova are rising back up the rankings after posting some strong results this season. Osaka, who fell out of the Top 80 after the Australian Open, made the Miami final and has climbed to No.38, just outside of the French Open seedings.

Anisimova has returned to the Top 30 after winning the title at Melbourne Summer Set 2 and making back-to-back quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome.

This quarter also has No.14 and reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, No.17 Leylah Fernandez, and former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in one packed section, battling for a single spot in the Round of 16.

Fourth quarter

Defending champion Krejcikova is at the bottom of the draw as the No.2 seed. She will play French teenager Diane Parry to begin her title defense.

In the Round of 16, Krejcikova could face No.15 Victoria Azarenka, a former World No.1, or No.23 Jil Teichmann, who recently reached the Madrid semifinals and the Rome quarterfinals. 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens is also in Krejcikova's section of the draw.

No.5 Anett Kontaveit is also in the bottom quarter, as are No.10 Muguruza and No.18 Coco Gauff, who could potentially meet in the third round. Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in Paris last year.

2016 champion Muguruza has a challenging opening-rounder against former Top 15 player Kanepi. Kanepi, who has reached the quarterfinals at each of the four majors, has a history of knocking out big names at big events, with nine of her 14 Top 10 wins coming at Grand Slam tournaments.