The two former Top 10 players welcomed Skaï Monfils into their family this week.

Former World No.3 Elina Svitolina and her husband, former Top 10 ATP pro Gael Monfils, received a new addition to their family.

Svitolina gave birth to their first child, Skaï Monfils. Last year's Olympic bronze medalist Svitolina spread the news via her social media on Saturday morning.

"What a night," Svitolina posted on Twitter and Instagram. "Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils ... Can’t thanks enough my husband to live [through] this unforgettable moment with me."

Svitolina's pregnancy made news in May, and the 2018 WTA Finals champion has not played on tour since the Miami Open in March.

Svitolina, a 16-time titlist on the Hologic WTA Tour and a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist, married Monfils, who has won 11 ATP titles, in July of 2021.

WTA athletes Angelique Kerber, Belinda Bencic, Marta Kostyuk, Sabine Lisicki, Lesia Tsurenko and retired Johanna Konta were among the many players who responded to Svitolina's Instagram post with congratulations.

Other big names sent their well wishes in Twitter replies:

Congratulations Elina & Gael 🥰 — Barbora Krejcikova (@BKrejcikova) October 15, 2022

Congratulations Elina & Gael ❤️❤️ — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) October 15, 2022

