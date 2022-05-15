One of tennis' most recognizable supercouples announced they are expecting a baby girl in October.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have some happy news to share. On Sunday, Svitolina announced she and her husband of nearly a year are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in October.

Svitolina and Monfils were married last July, and together, have become one of tennis’ most recognizable couples.

With a heart full of love and happiness, we are delighted to announce that we are expecting a baby girl in October 👼🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/y8EwwO6Htf — Elina Monfils (@ElinaSvitolina) May 15, 2022

The announcement is a welcome addition for Svitolina, a Ukrainian who has endured months of heartbreak and angst since her home country was invaded by Russia in late February.

Svitolina, a former World No.3, last played in Miami, where she fell in the second round to Heather Watson. Currently ranked No.27, Svitolina owns 16 career singles titles and has reached two Grand Slam semifinals, at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2019.