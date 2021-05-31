Tennis legend Martina Navratilova said Monday she has been diagnosed with both Stage 1 throat cancer and breast cancer.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” said the 66-year-old in a statement. “I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

Navratilova’s fighting spirit is well-documented; she won a total of 59 Grand Slam titles -- in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. And she’s already beaten cancer once before.

After discovering an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA Finals in Fort Worth back in November, she underwent testing. That was when doctors discovered Stage 1 throat cancer and later Stage 1 breast cancer. Specifically, it is human papillomavirus (HPV), one of the more treatable cancers

Navratilova won’t be working the upcoming Australian Open for Tennis Channel, but hopes to arrange some Zoom appearances in the near future.

In 2010, at the age of 53, when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer, she cried for “about 15 seconds” and then asked her doctor, “OK, what do we do? What’s the next step?”

This time, the prognosis is said to be good and her treatments begin next week, primarily in New York City.