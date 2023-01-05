Top seed Ons Jabeur made a winning start to her season - and hit a jaw-dropping hot shot - to make the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1.

ADELAIDE, Australia -- World No.2 Ons Jabeur got her 2023 season underway with a win on Thursday, defeating Sorana Cirstea 7-6(3), 6-1 at the Adelaide International 1. Having received a bye in her opening, Jabeur is through to the quarterfinals to face Marta Kostyuk.

"Very happy, great start for me," Jabeur said. "Obviously, I wanted to win the first set much easier, but I will have to learn from it and keep more energy."

The Tunisian showed both flashes of brilliance and understandable rust in her first match of the season. Jabeur broke twice in the opening set but was pegged back due to a string of errors. Imbued with confidence, Cirstea frustrated Jabeur with her flat hitting to force a tiebreak. There, Jabeur dialed in to build a quick 4-0 lead and seal the opening set.

"Happy that I stayed calm, not angry that I missed the two breaks that I was up with and keeping my calm to play my game. That tiebreak helped me play a better second set.

With the opening set in hand, Jabeur settled in the second set and sealed her first win of the year in 77 minutes, hitting a dazzling array of winners that will no doubt find themselves on the shortlist for January's Shot of the Month.

Jabeur's win sets the Adelaide 1 quarterfinals for Friday:

[1] Jabeur vs. [Q] Kostyuk

[Q] Noskova vs. Azarenka

Begu vs. [4] Kudermetova

Vondrousova vs. [2] Sabalenka