From No.2 Ons Jabeur to Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari, here's what you need to know about the stars featured in Netflix's "Break Point."

The Netflix show "Break Point" prominently features four stars from the Hologic WTA Tour. Here's a closer look at each:

Maria Sakkari

Before Maria Sakkari, the best ranking any Greek woman had achieved on the Hologic WTA Tour was No.14. Sakkari has shattered that mark, reaching No.3 in the spring of 2022. Along with Stefanos Tsitsipas on the ATP Tour, who also reached a career-high No.3, the duo is setting new standards for Greek tennis. MORE ON SAKKARI

Ons Jabeur

By the end of her remarkable 2022 season, Jabeur made her first two Grand Slam finals, won one of the biggest tournaments on tour in Madrid and reached a career-high ranking of No.2. She rewrote the books on tennis from the Middle East, North Africa and the Arab world. MORE ON JABEUR

Ajla Tomljanovic

Ajla Tomljanovic was born in Zagreb, Croatia and moved to the United States when she was 14. She began representing Australia in 2014 and was granted citizenship in 2018.

Tomljanovic is coached by her father, Ratko, who was a former professional handball player in Croatia. He captained Croatia's national team and won two European championships for Zagreb.

Tomljanovic's older sister, Hana, played collegiate tennis at the University of Virginia. Her cousin is currently dating Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is also featured in "Break Point." MORE ON TOMLJANOVIC

Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa was born in Manhattan and relocated back to Barcelona with her family when she was seven. She is the oldest of two daughters.

Badosa didn't start playing tennis until she moved to Spain but she still feels a special connection with New York and the United States in general. In fact, the biggest title of her career came on U.S. soil two years ago, when she won the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. MORE ON BADOSA