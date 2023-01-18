From hiding under a tree to blasting Black Sabbath, World No.1 Iga Swiatek is happy to improvise as she chases her first Australian Open title.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Iga Swiatek isn't scared to change things up. It's a rare admission from a top tennis player given the sport's penchant for routines and superstition.

But the World No.1 is into the third round without dropping a set. After a physical effort to defeat Jule Niemeier in the first round, Swiatek flew through her second-round match against Camila Osorio, winning 6-2, 6-3. Having played the first match on Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, Swiatek's clinical performance opened up a host of opportunities for her to spend her day.

"I'm actually trying to break the routine sometimes because Grand Slams are so long that it's impossible to stay in the rhythm for the two weeks," Swiatek told Jelena Dokic on court after the match. "Also playing sometimes night session, sometimes day session is really messing up the rhythm.

"Tonight for sure I'm going to have a free evening and it's going to be nicer than yesterday because I was already thinking about the match. So I'm going to try and enjoy it.

"But I'm not superstitious. I actually changed my playlist before the match. I was listening to the same songs for two years. It's working, so hopefully these songs are not going to mess up my head."

After switching up her playlist over to more rock fare like The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Sabbath, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin, Swiatek is feeling as relaxed as ever as she competes at her fourth straight Slam as the World No.1.

Adaptation has been a key element of Swiatek's mental training over the past three years, and her ability to problem solve and go with the flow has been the bedrock of her rise to the top of the women's game.

Because for Swiatek, rigidity and routines can easily morph into a mental crutch. Now, if only she can track down a good steak dinner.

"In Melbourne it's usually sunny, except today and yesterday. So I need to change my plans. Yesterday I went for a walk at 7 p.m. and then it started raining and I was just hiding under a tree waiting for like 30 minutes. So if anyone sees me tonight walking in the rain, please save me and give me an umbrella."

"But maybe tonight maybe a nice dinner because I've been eating sushi the whole week and I can't look at it anymore. It wasn't superstition. It's the only thing you can take away from here so it just happened."

Swiatek will face Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa on Friday.