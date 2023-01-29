MELBOURNE, Australia -- Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have not lost at a match at the majors in over 12 months and are now one Roland Garros title away from completing the non-calendar Grand Slam.

The Czech duo successfully defended their Australian Open title on Sunday to add a seventh major title to their tally. Their straight-set win over Shuko Aoyama and Barbora Krejcikova was their 25th consecutive win at the Slams, a streak that began in Melbourne last year.

Krejcikova, Siniakova capture second straight Australian Open title

Unable to play Roland Garros last spring due to Covid, they are nonetheless the reigning champions of three of the last four majors. Winning Roland Garros in May would give make them the first doubles team to hold all four major since Serena Williams and Venus Williams won 2009 Wimbledon, 2009 US Open, 2010 Australian Open, and 2010 Roland Garros.

But the Czech pair put off talk of Paris for now. Singles has been, and continues to be the priority for both of them. Krejcikova enjoyed a resurgent run to the Round of 16 at Melbourne Park, bowing out to Jessica Pegula. Siniakova was dealt a tough first-round draw against Coco Gauff.

"We both are going to go play singles right now to try to improve in singles," Krejcikova said. "At some point, we are going to play another tournament together. We're going to focus just tournament by tournament.

"Then we will see what the future's going to bring us."

But before they hop on their respective flights to get back to singles competition, Krejcikova and Siniakova took some time to discuss the foundations of their dominating style.

Swarming the net

Siniakova: I love to be at the net. I think I'm fast, my reflexes are really good, so I'm really enjoying when I catch the other player on the other leg and I win the point. So I'm trying to move a lot to not let her know what is my next move or next step, whether I'm crossing or staying. But I'm mainly looking at the ball."

Siniakova: "It's quick. Some of the movements are just natural because you have so much experience, so you just do it automatically. Sometimes it depends where the ball is coming from, the angle, and what is possible. But I would say mostly when you're crossing, the first that comes to mind you play it. That's the best because it's really fast."

Holding the baseline

Krejcikova: I'm trying to prepare the point as good as possible so Katka has the best opportunity to finish it with a volley. That's my goal. When I'm serving I'm trying to create the best serve so she has as many chances as she can for the easy shot and finish it. When I'm in the baseline it's the same thing, just create so she's not in a tough position which is harder for the reflexes. She's at the net, so the ball is going twice as fast to her than me in the back.

The devastating lob

Siniakova: I would say it's a part of the game. It's a really good part of the game in doubles. Sometimes it's a must go. It's really helping. You get some time if you need it. And if you want to take out the net player, it's a good chance. And then after the lob it's good to come to the net. It's a good option and it's really difficult to play it. It helps you get into position again.

Using I-Formation

Krejcikova: "There are so many benefits. The opponents don't know where you go, so there's a 50-50 chance that you can get a volley and finish it. You can also change the rhythm with it, change serves."

Siniakova: "The baseline player can choose which way she wants to go. You also take some time from the returner because they don't know where you're going to know."

Krejcikova: "I think there's a lot of action in doubles, so many unpredictable balls and rallies, just different shots that you cannot see in the singles field because there is no time for it."