Karolina Muchova was back to her hot shot ways in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, pulling off the third tweener winner of the month on the Hologic WTA Tour.

It's official: February is tweener month on the Hologic WTA Tour.

For the past few years, no hot shot reel has been complete without a Karolina Muchova appearance. The Czech was at it again during her 6-1, 6-4 defeat of Bernarda Pera in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, darting side-to-side and up-and-down before stunning Pera with a perfectly judged tweener-lob winner.

It was the third tweener hot shot of this month alone. In the second round of Lyon, Alycia Parks also pulled off the rare tweener-lob en route to a 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 upset of Petra Martic. The 22-year-old American went on to capture her first tour-level trophy.

Last week in Doha also saw rising star Zheng Qinwen deliver an outrageous tweener winner during her first round against Maria Sakkari. "Zheng just absolutely bodied the tweener... best one I have seen on WTA," wrote an impressed former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka on social media.

That's three in a span of 20 days. How many more before the season is out?