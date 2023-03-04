Marta Kostyuk won a WTA singles semifinal for the first time in five attempts, triumphing over Danielle Collins at the inaugural ATX Open.

No.8 seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine clinched a spot in her first career WTA singles final by defeating No.4 seed Danielle Collins of the United States 6-4, 6-3 at the inaugural ATX Open on Saturday.

Coming into the event, 20-year-old Kostyuk had reached four previous semifinals at tour level, but had never converted any of those into a final appearance. That all changed with her 84-minute victory over 2022 Australian Open finalist Collins, in their first meeting.

"Obviously a special moment, very emotional," World No.52 Kostyuk said after her win. "I lost four semifinals prior to this match today, and I didn’t know what to expect. Danielle is a great player, a great champion. Very happy that the match turned out this way today."

By the numbers: Another solid week for Kostyuk improves her 2023 win-loss record to 14-6 (including main draws and qualifying). This year, she has also reached quarterfinals at Adelaide International 1 and Hua Hin, as well as the third round of the Australian Open.

Kostyuk had a level ratio between winners and unforced errors, with 17 apiece, while Collins' 13 winners were outpaced by 21 unforced errors. Kostyuk converted four of her seven break points on the day while only losing her serve once.

Key moments: Collins held four break points while ahead 3-2 in the first set, but Kostyuk fended all of those off. In the next game, a powerful Kostyuk return forced a backhand error from Collins on break point, and Kostyuk moved ahead 4-3. That proved to be the only break of the opening set.

In the second set, Kostyuk nearly saw a break lead at 3-2 disappear, but she erased Collins' final break point of the day with an ace before holding for 4-2. In the last game of the match, another forehand winner gave Kostyuk one more break, along with a spot in her first final.

Next up: Kostyuk is guaranteed to face another first-time WTA singles finalist on Sunday. In the final, she will meet either Varvara Gracheva or a second straight American opponent, Katie Volynets.

