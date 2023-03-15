Petra Kvitova is back in the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals for the first time in seven years, but she had to get there the hard way.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova had to save four match points before battling past No.3 seed Jessica Pegula 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(11) in a gripping Round-of-16 clash on Tuesday.
No.15 seed Kvitova, who previously reached the Indian Wells quarterfinals in 2013 and 2016, needed 2 hours and 14 minutes to outlast American No.1 Pegula in a topsy-turvy affair on Stadium 1.
simply stunning tennis 🤩@Petra_Kvitova keeps Pegula at bay and takes the final set to secure her place back in the quarterfinals!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/8jabw9DQHt— wta (@WTA) March 15, 2023
Making her 12th appearance in Indian Wells, another win for 33-year-old Kvitova would be a breakthrough -- she has never made the BNP Paribas Open semifinals in her storied career.
Kvitova's quarterfinal opponent will be last year's runner-up Maria Sakkari. No.7 seed Sakkari came through a closely-contested three-setter on Tuesday as well, moving past No.17 seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to make the quarterfinals.
