Petra Kvitova reached the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 in dramatic fashion, downing Jessica Pegula in a final-set tiebreak. Kvitova will next face last year's finalist Maria Sakkari.

Petra Kvitova is back in the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals for the first time in seven years, but she had to get there the hard way.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova had to save four match points before battling past No.3 seed Jessica Pegula 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(11) in a gripping Round-of-16 clash on Tuesday.

No.15 seed Kvitova, who previously reached the Indian Wells quarterfinals in 2013 and 2016, needed 2 hours and 14 minutes to outlast American No.1 Pegula in a topsy-turvy affair on Stadium 1.

simply stunning tennis 🤩 Petra Kvitova keeps Pegula at bay and takes the final set to secure her place back in the quarterfinals!

Making her 12th appearance in Indian Wells, another win for 33-year-old Kvitova would be a breakthrough -- she has never made the BNP Paribas Open semifinals in her storied career.

Kvitova's quarterfinal opponent will be last year's runner-up Maria Sakkari. No.7 seed Sakkari came through a closely-contested three-setter on Tuesday as well, moving past No.17 seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to make the quarterfinals.

More to come...