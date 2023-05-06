In the second straight No.1 vs. No.2 final on tour, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Iga Swiatek for the first time on clay and won her second Mutua Madrid Open final in the last three years.

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka notched a statement victory in the Mutua Madrid Open final on Saturday, besting World No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to claim her tour-leading third title of the year.

Sabalenka, the 2021 Madrid champion, took 2 hours and 25 minutes to topple top-seeded Swiatek and win the year’s first WTA 1000 clay-court event for the second time in the last three years. It marks Sabalenka’s 13th career Hologic WTA Tour singles title.

Fast facts: Coming into the final, Sabalenka had never taken a set off of Swiatek in their three previous clay-court meetings. In fact, they had faced off in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix less than two weeks ago, where Swiatek collected a dominant 6-4, 6-1 victory on indoor clay.

However, Sabalenka turned that record around in a hard-hitting display on Manolo Santana Stadium on Saturday, notching her tour-leading 29th match-win of the season.

With another triumph in Madrid, Sabalenka picked up her first title since she won her first Grand Slam championship at the Australian Open at the start of February.

Both of Sabalenka’s Madrid titles have come at the expense of the reigning World No.1 in the final. Two years ago, Sabalenka beat then-World No.1 Ashleigh Barty to collect the crown.

More to come...