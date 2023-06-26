Czechs Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova have withdrawn from the Rothesay International due to fatigue.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova won her 31st Hologic WTA Tour title last week in Berlin. She had been scheduled to play Jelena Ostapenko in the first round in a rematch of the 2022 final. Kvitova's spot in the draw was filled by another Czech, lucky loser Barbora Strycova.

"I'm very sad that I have to withdraw from the tournament in Eastbourne and not have the chance to defend my title," Kvitova said in a statement. "It's one of my favorite stops on tour and I wish everyone a great week."

No.10 seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic also withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday due to fatigue. Krejcikova's spot in the draw was taken by lucky loser Rebecca Marino of Canada.

Krejcikova returned to the Top 10 of the WTA singles rankings for the first time in over a year on Monday, after her finalist showing last week in Birmingham.

No.22-ranked Anastasia Potapova also withdrew, citing a right shoulder injury. Potapova, a semifinalist in Birmingham last week, was due to face Camila Giorgi on Tuesday and has been replaced by Heather Watson in the draw.