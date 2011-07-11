Ranking

rebecca marino
CAN
R. Marino

Rebecca Marino

CANADA
Height
6'
1.83m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Dec 16 1990
16/12/90
Birthplace
Toronto, Canada
Current Ranking
0
Jul 11 2022
0
YTD 2022
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2022
0 / 0
00/00
YTD 2022
Career High
0
Jul 11 2011
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$000000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Latest Matches

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R32 x1
W/L
6/12
2011

Australian Open

R64 x2
2021, 2011

Roland Garros

R32 x1
2011

Wimbledon

R64 x1
2011

US Open

R64 x1
2010

Personal

Personal

Born in Toronto and moved to Vancouver at age 2 and grew up there (loves west coast). Parents own construction company in Vancouver, 'Marino General Contracting'
Started playing at age 10 with father and brother (says that made it lots of fun). Brother was on rowing team at Cal Berkeley (on rowing team), while uncle was gold medalist for Canada in rowing at 1964 Tokyo Olympics
Best shots are serve and forehand; favorite surface is hard; favorite tournaments are all Canadian ones and US Open
Best tennis memories are first Top 100 win in Québec City and qualifying for main draw at 2010 US Open
Likes watching movies and hockey (supports Vancouver Canucks)

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2011 - Memphis.

ADDITIONAL
Canadian Fed Cup Team, 2011.

Career in Review

2005 - Played first event of career at ITF/Vancouver-CAN.

2006 - Played first WTA qualifying at Montréal (as WC).

2007 - Continued to play on ITF Circuit.

2008 - Played first WTA main draw at Québec City, reaching 2r (as qualifier); won one singles titles and two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.

2009 - Reached 2r once; fell in qualifying twice (incl. US Open).

2010 - QF at Québec City (l. to Mattek-Sands); reached 2r once (US Open); fell in qualifying seven times (incl. other three majors); won three singles titles on ITF Circuit.

2011 - First Top 100 season; reached first WTA final at Memphis (ret. vs. Rybarikova w/abdominal injury); QF at Québec City; reached 3r twice (incl. Roland Garros) and 2r four times (incl. Australian Open, Wimbledon); fell 1r 11 times (incl. US Open) and in qualifying three times; made Top 100 debut on January 31 (after Australian Open; rose from No.104 to No.84) and Top 50 debut on June 6 (after Roland Garros; rose from No.60 to No.45).

2012 - Played four events at beginning of year, falling 1r three times (incl. Australian Open) and in qualifying once; did not play for seven months from February to September; returned for seven ITF Circuit events at end of season, winning one singles title.

2013 - Played first month of season, falling in Auckland and Hobart qualifying then falling 1r at Australian Open (l. to Peng); shortly after playing an ITF Circuit event in February announced retirement.

W/L 2/5 2/2 1/2 1/3
2022
R128
R128
R128
-
2021
R64
-
-
R128
2020
-
-
-
-
2019
-
-
-
-
2018
-
-
-
-
2017
-
-
-
-
2016
-
-
-
-
2015
-
-
-
-
2014
-
-
-
-
2013
R128
-
-
-
2012
R128
-
-
-
2011
R64
R32
R64
R128
2010
-
-
-
R64
SinglesRanking
Current Singles
99
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
38
Jul 11, 2011
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
197
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
156
Mar 21, 2022
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2022 99
2021 144 144
2020 282 311
2019 140 286
2018 184 186
2013 411
2012 63 428
2011 38 63
2010 101 101
2009 158 182
2008 335 340
2007 822 954
2006 1115
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2022 156
2021 173 174
2020 506 542
2019 387 514
2018 514 594
2013 717
2012 802 814
2011 352 906
2010 210 309
2009 251 273
2008 459 462
2007 809 990
Week Week by Week Ranking
Jul 11, 2022 99
Jun 27, 2022 104
Jun 20, 2022 107
Jun 13, 2022 107
Jun 6, 2022 109
May 23, 2022 115
May 16, 2022 116
May 9, 2022 114
Apr 25, 2022 113
Apr 18, 2022 109
Apr 11, 2022 111
Apr 4, 2022 112
Mar 21, 2022 116
Mar 7, 2022 123
Feb 28, 2022 142
Feb 21, 2022 153
Feb 14, 2022 161
Feb 7, 2022 162
Jan 31, 2022 163
Jan 17, 2022 143
Jan 10, 2022 146
Jan 3, 2022 145
Dec 27, 2021 145
Dec 20, 2021 145
Dec 13, 2021 145
Dec 6, 2021 145
Nov 29, 2021 146
Nov 22, 2021 145
Nov 15, 2021 144
Nov 8, 2021 146
Nov 1, 2021 148
Oct 25, 2021 147
Oct 18, 2021 147
Oct 4, 2021 157
Sep 27, 2021 158
Sep 20, 2021 158
Sep 13, 2021 159
Aug 30, 2021 175
Aug 23, 2021 175
Aug 16, 2021 176
Aug 9, 2021 220
Aug 2, 2021 219
Jul 26, 2021 225
Jul 19, 2021 273
Jul 12, 2021 268
Jun 28, 2021 273
Jun 21, 2021 269
Jun 14, 2021 265
May 31, 2021 256
May 24, 2021 252
May 17, 2021 264
May 10, 2021 230
Apr 26, 2021 231
Apr 19, 2021 232
Apr 12, 2021 230
Apr 5, 2021 223
Mar 22, 2021 222
Mar 15, 2021 220
Mar 8, 2021 218
Mar 1, 2021 216
Feb 22, 2021 214
Feb 8, 2021 317
Feb 1, 2021 316
Jan 25, 2021 313
Jan 18, 2021 313
Jan 11, 2021 312
Jan 4, 2021 312
Dec 28, 2020 312
Dec 21, 2020 311
Dec 14, 2020 311
Dec 7, 2020 311
Nov 30, 2020 311
Nov 23, 2020 311
Nov 16, 2020 311
Nov 9, 2020 311
Nov 2, 2020 312
Oct 26, 2020 312
Oct 19, 2020 313
Oct 12, 2020 313
Sep 28, 2020 311
Sep 21, 2020 308
Sep 14, 2020 307
Aug 31, 2020 300
Aug 17, 2020 300
Aug 10, 2020 298
Mar 16, 2020 300
Mar 9, 2020 296
Mar 2, 2020 294
Feb 24, 2020 298
Feb 17, 2020 300
Feb 10, 2020 296
Feb 3, 2020 295
Jan 20, 2020 282
Jan 13, 2020 282
Jan 6, 2020 283
Dec 30, 2019 284
Dec 23, 2019 284
Dec 16, 2019 284
Dec 9, 2019 283
Dec 2, 2019 283
Nov 25, 2019 282
Nov 18, 2019 281
Nov 11, 2019 282
Nov 4, 2019 286
Oct 21, 2019 280
Oct 14, 2019 282
Oct 7, 2019 284
Sep 30, 2019 283
Sep 23, 2019 237
Sep 16, 2019 235
Sep 9, 2019 195
Aug 26, 2019 190
Aug 19, 2019 191
Aug 12, 2019 181
Aug 5, 2019 172
Jul 29, 2019 171
Jul 22, 2019 162
Jul 15, 2019 143
Jul 1, 2019 140
Jun 24, 2019 142
Jun 17, 2019 141
Jun 10, 2019 142
May 27, 2019 145
May 20, 2019 147
May 13, 2019 178
May 6, 2019 193
Apr 29, 2019 201
Apr 22, 2019 198
Apr 15, 2019 184
Apr 8, 2019 204
Apr 1, 2019 201
Mar 18, 2019 204
Mar 4, 2019 203
Feb 25, 2019 204
Feb 18, 2019 205
Feb 11, 2019 209
Feb 4, 2019 209
Jan 28, 2019 218
Jan 14, 2019 215
Jan 7, 2019 216
Dec 31, 2018 215
Dec 24, 2018 188
Dec 17, 2018 188
Dec 10, 2018 189
Dec 3, 2018 190
Nov 26, 2018 190
Nov 19, 2018 192
Nov 12, 2018 189
Nov 5, 2018 186
Oct 29, 2018 186
Oct 22, 2018 184
Oct 15, 2018 187
Oct 8, 2018 189
Oct 1, 2018 190
Sep 24, 2018 216
Sep 17, 2018 215
Sep 10, 2018 264
Aug 27, 2018 266
Aug 20, 2018 265
Aug 13, 2018 287
Aug 6, 2018 307
Jul 30, 2018 310
Jul 23, 2018 329
Jul 16, 2018 427
Jul 2, 2018 432
Jun 25, 2018 432
Jun 18, 2018 429
Jun 11, 2018 431
May 28, 2018 442
May 21, 2018 440
May 14, 2018 441
May 7, 2018 438
Apr 30, 2018 436
Apr 23, 2018 440
Apr 16, 2018 564
Apr 9, 2018 565
Apr 2, 2018 632
Mar 19, 2018 624
Mar 5, 2018 619
Feb 26, 2018 630
Feb 19, 2018 735
Feb 12, 2018 917
Feb 18, 2013 418
Feb 11, 2013 422
Feb 4, 2013 425
Jan 28, 2013 423
Jan 14, 2013 426
Jan 7, 2013 411
Dec 31, 2012 420
Dec 24, 2012 425
Dec 17, 2012 424
Dec 10, 2012 424
Dec 3, 2012 425
Nov 26, 2012 426
Nov 19, 2012 429
Nov 12, 2012 432
Nov 5, 2012 428
Oct 29, 2012 452
Oct 22, 2012 767
Oct 15, 2012 546
Oct 8, 2012 538
Oct 1, 2012 509
Sep 24, 2012 504
Sep 17, 2012 550
Sep 10, 2012 363
Aug 27, 2012 355
Aug 20, 2012 356
Aug 13, 2012 350
Aug 6, 2012 347
Jul 30, 2012 345
Jul 23, 2012 278
Jul 16, 2012 283
Jul 9, 2012 283
Jun 25, 2012 209
Jun 18, 2012 208
Jun 11, 2012 206
May 28, 2012 140
May 21, 2012 140
May 14, 2012 139
May 7, 2012 138
Apr 30, 2012 140
Apr 23, 2012 142
Apr 16, 2012 141
Apr 9, 2012 141
Apr 2, 2012 140
Mar 19, 2012 138
Mar 5, 2012 112
Feb 27, 2012 114
Feb 20, 2012 115
Feb 13, 2012 83
Feb 6, 2012 75
Jan 30, 2012 75