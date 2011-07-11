rebecca marino

Personal

Born in Toronto and moved to Vancouver at age 2 and grew up there (loves west coast). Parents own construction company in Vancouver, 'Marino General Contracting'

Started playing at age 10 with father and brother (says that made it lots of fun). Brother was on rowing team at Cal Berkeley (on rowing team), while uncle was gold medalist for Canada in rowing at 1964 Tokyo Olympics

Best shots are serve and forehand; favorite surface is hard; favorite tournaments are all Canadian ones and US Open

Best tennis memories are first Top 100 win in Québec City and qualifying for main draw at 2010 US Open

Likes watching movies and hockey (supports Vancouver Canucks)

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2011 - Memphis.



ADDITIONAL

Canadian Fed Cup Team, 2011.

Career in Review

2005 - Played first event of career at ITF/Vancouver-CAN.



2006 - Played first WTA qualifying at Montréal (as WC).



2007 - Continued to play on ITF Circuit.



2008 - Played first WTA main draw at Québec City, reaching 2r (as qualifier); won one singles titles and two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.



2009 - Reached 2r once; fell in qualifying twice (incl. US Open).



2010 - QF at Québec City (l. to Mattek-Sands); reached 2r once (US Open); fell in qualifying seven times (incl. other three majors); won three singles titles on ITF Circuit.



2011 - First Top 100 season; reached first WTA final at Memphis (ret. vs. Rybarikova w/abdominal injury); QF at Québec City; reached 3r twice (incl. Roland Garros) and 2r four times (incl. Australian Open, Wimbledon); fell 1r 11 times (incl. US Open) and in qualifying three times; made Top 100 debut on January 31 (after Australian Open; rose from No.104 to No.84) and Top 50 debut on June 6 (after Roland Garros; rose from No.60 to No.45).



2012 - Played four events at beginning of year, falling 1r three times (incl. Australian Open) and in qualifying once; did not play for seven months from February to September; returned for seven ITF Circuit events at end of season, winning one singles title.



2013 - Played first month of season, falling in Auckland and Hobart qualifying then falling 1r at Australian Open (l. to Peng); shortly after playing an ITF Circuit event in February announced retirement.