rebecca marino

Grand Slam RecordGrand Slams
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
More on Marino...
Personal
Born in Toronto and moved to Vancouver at age 2 and grew up there (loves west coast). Parents own construction company in Vancouver, 'Marino General Contracting'
Started playing at age 10 with father and brother (says that made it lots of fun). Brother was on rowing team at Cal Berkeley (on rowing team), while uncle was gold medalist for Canada in rowing at 1964 Tokyo Olympics
Best shots are serve and forehand; favorite surface is hard; favorite tournaments are all Canadian ones and US Open
Best tennis memories are first Top 100 win in Québec City and qualifying for main draw at 2010 US Open
Likes watching movies and hockey (supports Vancouver Canucks)
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2011 - Memphis.
ADDITIONAL
Canadian Fed Cup Team, 2011.
Career in Review
2005 - Played first event of career at ITF/Vancouver-CAN.
2006 - Played first WTA qualifying at Montréal (as WC).
2007 - Continued to play on ITF Circuit.
2008 - Played first WTA main draw at Québec City, reaching 2r (as qualifier); won one singles titles and two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.
2009 - Reached 2r once; fell in qualifying twice (incl. US Open).
2010 - QF at Québec City (l. to Mattek-Sands); reached 2r once (US Open); fell in qualifying seven times (incl. other three majors); won three singles titles on ITF Circuit.
2011 - First Top 100 season; reached first WTA final at Memphis (ret. vs. Rybarikova w/abdominal injury); QF at Québec City; reached 3r twice (incl. Roland Garros) and 2r four times (incl. Australian Open, Wimbledon); fell 1r 11 times (incl. US Open) and in qualifying three times; made Top 100 debut on January 31 (after Australian Open; rose from No.104 to No.84) and Top 50 debut on June 6 (after Roland Garros; rose from No.60 to No.45).
2012 - Played four events at beginning of year, falling 1r three times (incl. Australian Open) and in qualifying once; did not play for seven months from February to September; returned for seven ITF Circuit events at end of season, winning one singles title.
2013 - Played first month of season, falling in Auckland and Hobart qualifying then falling 1r at Australian Open (l. to Peng); shortly after playing an ITF Circuit event in February announced retirement.
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
|W/L
|2/5
|2/2
|1/2
|1/3
|2022
|
R128
|
R128
|
R128
|
-
|2021
|
R64
|
-
|
-
|
R128
|2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2018
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2017
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2016
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2015
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2014
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2013
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2012
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2011
|
R64
|
R32
|
R64
|
R128
|2010
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
R64
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2022
|99
|2021
|144
|144
|2020
|282
|311
|2019
|140
|286
|2018
|184
|186
|2013
|411
|2012
|63
|428
|2011
|38
|63
|2010
|101
|101
|2009
|158
|182
|2008
|335
|340
|2007
|822
|954
|2006
|1115
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2022
|156
|2021
|173
|174
|2020
|506
|542
|2019
|387
|514
|2018
|514
|594
|2013
|717
|2012
|802
|814
|2011
|352
|906
|2010
|210
|309
|2009
|251
|273
|2008
|459
|462
|2007
|809
|990
No Rankings Data Available
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Jul 11, 2022
|99
|Jun 27, 2022
|104
|Jun 20, 2022
|107
|Jun 13, 2022
|107
|Jun 6, 2022
|109
|May 23, 2022
|115
|May 16, 2022
|116
|May 9, 2022
|114
|Apr 25, 2022
|113
|Apr 18, 2022
|109
|Apr 11, 2022
|111
|Apr 4, 2022
|112
|Mar 21, 2022
|116
|Mar 7, 2022
|123
|Feb 28, 2022
|142
|Feb 21, 2022
|153
|Feb 14, 2022
|161
|Feb 7, 2022
|162
|Jan 31, 2022
|163
|Jan 17, 2022
|143
|Jan 10, 2022
|146
|Jan 3, 2022
|145
|Dec 27, 2021
|145
|Dec 20, 2021
|145
|Dec 13, 2021
|145
|Dec 6, 2021
|145
|Nov 29, 2021
|146
|Nov 22, 2021
|145
|Nov 15, 2021
|144
|Nov 8, 2021
|146
|Nov 1, 2021
|148
|Oct 25, 2021
|147
|Oct 18, 2021
|147
|Oct 4, 2021
|157
|Sep 27, 2021
|158
|Sep 20, 2021
|158
|Sep 13, 2021
|159
|Aug 30, 2021
|175
|Aug 23, 2021
|175
|Aug 16, 2021
|176
|Aug 9, 2021
|220
|Aug 2, 2021
|219
|Jul 26, 2021
|225
|Jul 19, 2021
|273
|Jul 12, 2021
|268
|Jun 28, 2021
|273
|Jun 21, 2021
|269
|Jun 14, 2021
|265
|May 31, 2021
|256
|May 24, 2021
|252
|May 17, 2021
|264
|May 10, 2021
|230
|Apr 26, 2021
|231
|Apr 19, 2021
|232
|Apr 12, 2021
|230
|Apr 5, 2021
|223
|Mar 22, 2021
|222
|Mar 15, 2021
|220
|Mar 8, 2021
|218
|Mar 1, 2021
|216
|Feb 22, 2021
|214
|Feb 8, 2021
|317
|Feb 1, 2021
|316
|Jan 25, 2021
|313
|Jan 18, 2021
|313
|Jan 11, 2021
|312
|Jan 4, 2021
|312
|Dec 28, 2020
|312
|Dec 21, 2020
|311
|Dec 14, 2020
|311
|Dec 7, 2020
|311
|Nov 30, 2020
|311
|Nov 23, 2020
|311
|Nov 16, 2020
|311
|Nov 9, 2020
|311
|Nov 2, 2020
|312
|Oct 26, 2020
|312
|Oct 19, 2020
|313
|Oct 12, 2020
|313
|Sep 28, 2020
|311
|Sep 21, 2020
|308
|Sep 14, 2020
|307
|Aug 31, 2020
|300
|Aug 17, 2020
|300
|Aug 10, 2020
|298
|Mar 16, 2020
|300
|Mar 9, 2020
|296
|Mar 2, 2020
|294
|Feb 24, 2020
|298
|Feb 17, 2020
|300
|Feb 10, 2020
|296
|Feb 3, 2020
|295
|Jan 20, 2020
|282
|Jan 13, 2020
|282
|Jan 6, 2020
|283
|Dec 30, 2019
|284
|Dec 23, 2019
|284
|Dec 16, 2019
|284
|Dec 9, 2019
|283
|Dec 2, 2019
|283
|Nov 25, 2019
|282
|Nov 18, 2019
|281
|Nov 11, 2019
|282
|Nov 4, 2019
|286
|Oct 21, 2019
|280
|Oct 14, 2019
|282
|Oct 7, 2019
|284
|Sep 30, 2019
|283
|Sep 23, 2019
|237
|Sep 16, 2019
|235
|Sep 9, 2019
|195
|Aug 26, 2019
|190
|Aug 19, 2019
|191
|Aug 12, 2019
|181
|Aug 5, 2019
|172
|Jul 29, 2019
|171
|Jul 22, 2019
|162
|Jul 15, 2019
|143
|Jul 1, 2019
|140
|Jun 24, 2019
|142
|Jun 17, 2019
|141
|Jun 10, 2019
|142
|May 27, 2019
|145
|May 20, 2019
|147
|May 13, 2019
|178
|May 6, 2019
|193
|Apr 29, 2019
|201
|Apr 22, 2019
|198
|Apr 15, 2019
|184
|Apr 8, 2019
|204
|Apr 1, 2019
|201
|Mar 18, 2019
|204
|Mar 4, 2019
|203
|Feb 25, 2019
|204
|Feb 18, 2019
|205
|Feb 11, 2019
|209
|Feb 4, 2019
|209
|Jan 28, 2019
|218
|Jan 14, 2019
|215
|Jan 7, 2019
|216
|Dec 31, 2018
|215
|Dec 24, 2018
|188
|Dec 17, 2018
|188
|Dec 10, 2018
|189
|Dec 3, 2018
|190
|Nov 26, 2018
|190
|Nov 19, 2018
|192
|Nov 12, 2018
|189
|Nov 5, 2018
|186
|Oct 29, 2018
|186
|Oct 22, 2018
|184
|Oct 15, 2018
|187
|Oct 8, 2018
|189
|Oct 1, 2018
|190
|Sep 24, 2018
|216
|Sep 17, 2018
|215
|Sep 10, 2018
|264
|Aug 27, 2018
|266
|Aug 20, 2018
|265
|Aug 13, 2018
|287
|Aug 6, 2018
|307
|Jul 30, 2018
|310
|Jul 23, 2018
|329
|Jul 16, 2018
|427
|Jul 2, 2018
|432
|Jun 25, 2018
|432
|Jun 18, 2018
|429
|Jun 11, 2018
|431
|May 28, 2018
|442
|May 21, 2018
|440
|May 14, 2018
|441
|May 7, 2018
|438
|Apr 30, 2018
|436
|Apr 23, 2018
|440
|Apr 16, 2018
|564
|Apr 9, 2018
|565
|Apr 2, 2018
|632
|Mar 19, 2018
|624
|Mar 5, 2018
|619
|Feb 26, 2018
|630
|Feb 19, 2018
|735
|Feb 12, 2018
|917
|Feb 18, 2013
|418
|Feb 11, 2013
|422
|Feb 4, 2013
|425
|Jan 28, 2013
|423
|Jan 14, 2013
|426
|Jan 7, 2013
|411
|Dec 31, 2012
|420
|Dec 24, 2012
|425
|Dec 17, 2012
|424
|Dec 10, 2012
|424
|Dec 3, 2012
|425
|Nov 26, 2012
|426
|Nov 19, 2012
|429
|Nov 12, 2012
|432
|Nov 5, 2012
|428
|Oct 29, 2012
|452
|Oct 22, 2012
|767
|Oct 15, 2012
|546
|Oct 8, 2012
|538
|Oct 1, 2012
|509
|Sep 24, 2012
|504
|Sep 17, 2012
|550
|Sep 10, 2012
|363
|Aug 27, 2012
|355
|Aug 20, 2012
|356
|Aug 13, 2012
|350
|Aug 6, 2012
|347
|Jul 30, 2012
|345
|Jul 23, 2012
|278
|Jul 16, 2012
|283
|Jul 9, 2012
|283
|Jun 25, 2012
|209
|Jun 18, 2012
|208
|Jun 11, 2012
|206
|May 28, 2012
|140
|May 21, 2012
|140
|May 14, 2012
|139
|May 7, 2012
|138
|Apr 30, 2012
|140
|Apr 23, 2012
|142
|Apr 16, 2012
|141
|Apr 9, 2012
|141
|Apr 2, 2012
|140
|Mar 19, 2012
|138
|Mar 5, 2012
|112
|Feb 27, 2012
|114
|Feb 20, 2012
|115
|Feb 13, 2012
|83
|Feb 6, 2012
|75
|Jan 30, 2012
|75