Coco Gauff defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets at the Rothesay International to set up an all-American semifinal against Madison Keys.

No.5 seed Coco Gauff scored her first Top 10 win in 10 months with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of No.5 seed Jessica Pegula in the Rothesay International quarterfinals.

Gauff won the last six games of the match from 3-0 down in the second set to snap a seven-match losing streak against Top 10 opposition. Her last Top 10 win had been over Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of Toronto 2022, and this result was her first victory over a Top 5 player since defeating Paula Badosa at Doha 2022.

Highlights: Keys d. Martic

The 19-year-old advances to her third semifinal of the year following Auckland and Dubai. She will face another compatriot there -- 2014 champion Madison Keys, who posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over lucky loser Petra Martic. No.25-ranked Keys moves into her first semifinal since Cincinnati 2022. Gauff leads their head-to-head 2-1, including a 6-2, 7-5 win in the Dubai quarterfinals this February, but it will be their first encounter on grass.

Key moments: Gauff had fallen to doubles partner Pegula 6-4, 6-4 in their only previous meeting, in the first round of Dubai 2022. But she reversed that result by raising her game in the most important passages of play.

After an early exchange of breaks, Gauff pounced in the sixth game. A clever drop shot enabled her to move up 4-2, a lead she maintained for the rest of the opening set.

Pegula struck back at the start of the second set, taking advantage of a slew of Gauff forehand errors to break and then coming up with a fine lob of her own to hold for 3-0. But Gauff responded with her finest form of the match, coming up with a series of deftly executed volley winners to level the set.

The teenager would ultimately reel off the last six games of the match, tallying 13 winners to Pegula's nine.