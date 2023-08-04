Breaking down the draw at the Omnium National Bank Open, where the World No.1 ranking is on the line and Caroline Wozniacki returns.

The draw is out for the first WTA 1000 of the summer at the Omnium National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada. World No.1 Iga Swiatek and No.2 Aryna Sablalenka lead the draw, which includes the comeback of former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki.

Everything you need to know about Montreal 2023

Set to play her first tournament since announcing her retirement in 2020, Wozniacki has been drawn into the top half of the draw and will face a qualifier in the first round. A victory could pit her against Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round. The Czech is seeded No.9 and will open against Egypt's Mayar Sherif.

Coming off her fourth title of the season in Warsaw last month, top-seeded Swiatek has an opening-round bye and will face either former No.1 Karolina Pliskova or China's Zhu Lin. The third round could see a rematch of the French Open final against 14th seed Karolina Muchova, who faces Anastasia Potapova in her opener.

Main draw in Montreal (WTA 1000), where Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Jessica Pegula are the top seeds.



Montreal also sees the return of Caroline Wozniacki.



Notable 1Rs:



Keys-Venus

Kostyuk-Zheng Qinwen

Brady-Ostapenko

Vondrousova-Sherif

Haddad Maia-Badosa pic.twitter.com/EbDphp73Vy — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 4, 2023

The second quarter of the draw is anchored by the top two Americans, No.4 Jessica Pegula and No.6 Coco Gauff. No.13 seed Madison Keys will take on Venus Williams in the first round, with Pegula potentially looming in the third round.

After a first-round bye, Gauff will face either Canada's Rebecca Marino or a qualifier. The 19-year-old American could face Vondrousova or Wozniacki in the third round.

No.3 Elena Rybakina and No.5 Caroline Garcia anchor the third quarter of the draw. No.19 seed Daria Kasatkina, who opens against Elise Mertens, and No.16 seed Victoria Azarenka round out the seeds in this quarter. Still in the early stages of her comeback, Jennifer Brady faces Jelena Ostapenko in the first round, with the winner to play Rybakina.

The last quarter of the draw is led by No.2 Sabalenka and No.7 seed Petra Kvitova. After a first-round bye, the newly-married Czech will face either Bianca Andreescu or a qualifier.

Sabalenka is playing her first tournament since her semifinal run at Wimbledon. She will open her tournament against either Petra Martic or a qualifier in the second.

Sabalenka has the opportunity to leave Montreal as the new World No.1. If she wins the title and Swiatek loses before the quarterfinals, Sabalenka will overtake the Pole and ascend to No.1 for the first time in her career.